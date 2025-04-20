Eagles projected to trade up with Rams in Round 1 and draft Milton Williams' replacement per latest mock

The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX on the back of a superb effort from offense, defense and special teams. The Eagles' defense was particularly impressive versus the Kansas City Chiefs as they shut down Patrick Mahomes and Co. for most of the contest. Vic Fangio carved out a system that limited the Chiefs to scoring points in garbage time, and thus helped the team win its second Lombardi Trophy in its illustrious history.

Ad

One of the best performers on the day was Milton Williams. Williams racked up four tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble to earn his first Super Bowl ring. However, the key defensive end has since taken his talents to the New England Patriots. It leaves the Eagles with a gaping hole to fill ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Nfl.com sees the Eagles trading up via a deal with the Los Angeles Rams to draft Williams' replacement. The player they're projected to select is Ole Miss standout Walter Nolen. In the Nfl.com Mock Draft, Nolen is projected to be selected by the Eagles with the 26th pick.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Eagles are projected to part with a 2025 first-round pick swap and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for the Rams' third-round selection.

The Philadelphia Eagles have eight picks heading into this year's draft. It'll be interesting to see how Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni add to a roster fresh off a Super Bowl game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What could Walter Nolen bring to the Eagles?

Walter Nolen is one of the best defensive tackles in this year's draft class. The Ole Miss Rebels' star enters the draft fresh off his best season at the collegiate level.

Nolen amassed 48 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in 13 games. He thrived in his sole season at Ole Miss and was named a consensus All-American for his efforts.

Ad

Nolen is a high-potential defensive tackle, and he'd be adding a new dimension to the Eagles' defense in the upcoming Super Bowl defense. Nolen is quick, tenacious, and possesses a mean streak that'll serve him well when going against high-level pros.

The Philadelphia Eagles are famed for drafting high-upside defensive talents and developing them into present-day NFL stars. The fan base will hope that Nolen is the latest success story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.