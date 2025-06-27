Eagles RB A.J. Dillon reveals favorite WNBA player on Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever team

Philadelphia Eagles running back A.J. Dillon has found an unexpected source of motivation this offseason in Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

While many sports fans have been captivated by Caitlin Clark’s high-scoring performances, it was Cunningham’s defense of her teammate that left an impression on Dillon.

Speaking recently about the incident, Dillon described how Cunningham’s willingness to stand up for Clark resonated with his own experience as a professional athlete.

"I was like all the fans who became fans a week ago," Dillon said on a Fox News Digital interview published on Thursday."Caitlin Clark's obviously the best player on that team, arguably the best player in the WNBA, if not the best.

"You got your star player, they're drawing a little bit, but think about it like the quarterback. That's our quarterback, we're gonna make sure she's protected. If somebody pushes Jalen Hurts, everybody's gonna be in there. I respected that, being there for the team."

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces - Source: Imagn

During a heated game against Connecticut on June 17, Cunningham was ejected for a hard foul after Clark was struck in the eye and shoved to the court.

A.J. Dillon calls Cunningham his 'new favorite player' after jersey purchase

Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn

A.J. Dillon's appreciation didn’t stop with words. Dillon marked the moment by ordering Cunningham’s jersey, which he plans to wear proudly during Independence Day festivities.

"I'm a fan. I like that approach to the game, and just being a tough player for the team. Not letting anybody push your teammates around, I like that," A.J. Dillon told Fox News Digital.

Dillon joined Philadelphia on a free-agent contract in March after missing the previous season due to injury. While his physical style once made him a coveted power back, the Eagles’ crowded backfield means he’ll have to prove he can still deliver.

Second-year runner Will Shipley has drawn positive reviews from coaches after demonstrating improved versatility. With several backs competing for limited roster slots, Dillon’s future remains unsettled.

Josh Davis of "The Philly Special Show" reported that the deal includes only a small portion of guaranteed money, underscoring the urgency of the weeks ahead. Still, A.J. Dillon insists he’s focused on preparing rather than speculating.

