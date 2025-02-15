Eagles' road to Super Bowl halted Saints head coach search, reveals GM Mickey Loomis

The final head coach opening in the NFL was closed after Super Bowl 59 when the New Orleans Saints hired Kellen Moore who won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles as their offensive coordinator.

Moore could only be hired once the Eagles’ playoff run was over, which happened on Sunday when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. In Moore’s introductory press conference, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis reveals the process was delayed due to the Eagles' deep playoff run.

“It took longer than we anticipated, simply because the Eagles kept winning, and that delayed our opportunity to make an informed decision," Loomis said.

"We appreciate their patience and cooperation with us during the process and we certainly congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles and Kellen on winning the Super Bowl right here in New Orleans.”

Mickey Loomis set to work with his fourth full-time head coach

The long-time Saints general manager is set to work with his fourth full-time head coach since first assuming the role in 2002. His longest head coach connection was with Sean Payton. Their work with the Saints netted the organization’s first Super Bowl when they won Super Bowl XLIV.

Loomis is now excited to get started with Kellen Moore.

“It’s very easy to get excited about the direction that he and his staff are going to take our team,” Loomis said.

In the press conference, a journalist also asked the general manager about the decision-making process in hiring the next head coach.

“We had a number of excellent candidates for the job, and I believe every one of the finalists were qualified and will be head coaches in the future, and I want to thank them for their interest, their efforts and their patience throughout this process,” Loomis said.

“Ultimately, we determined that Kellen is the best fit for our team, and his experience and success as a player, as a position coach, and as an offensive coordinator have prepared him well for this opportunity. And that was really evident in our interviews and our discussions.”

The Saints also reportedly interviewed former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

Moore takes over the Saints, who finished 5-12 in 2024. There will be key decisions that Loomis and Moore will have to make on veterans on the roster, beginning with quarterback Derek Carr.

