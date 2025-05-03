Eagles rookie channels Jason Kelce in bid to be team’s ideal draft pick

Drew Kendall honored Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce during his introductory press conference on Friday. The Eagles' fifth-round draft pick opened up on how he studied Kelce's game to be the best possible fit in Philly's offensive line next season.

Kendall also expressed his excitement about the opportunity to play as a center for the Eagles, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“I loved the way he pulled," Kendall said about Kelce. "He got out in space, attacked the second level, and stressed the linebackers. That ability not only advanced the run game but redefined the expectations for his position."

Kendall played his entire four-year college career at Boston College. He made a total of 38 appearances for the Eagles.

Kendall redshirted his freshman year in 2021, after appearing in just two games for Boston College. However, he made the center position his own over the next three years.

Kendall has exceptional spatial awareness and is a great pass protector. His 6'4", 305-pound frame also helps him tussle with some of the top defensive players. The Eagles' rookie also has good hand movements. Kendall often uses well-timed jabs that disrupt a defender's timing, allowing his quarterback more time on the ball.

Although Kendall is regarded as one of the brightest rookie centers in the league, he is likely to serve as the backup to Cam Jurgens in the 2025 season.

Jurgens has established himself as Philly's starting center ever since he was drafted in the second round in 2022. He earned a Pro Bowl selection last season when the Eagles won the Lombardi Trophy.

Nonetheless, in Kendall, the Eagles have an excellent prospect. Philly will hope that he can have a career trajectory similar to what Kelce had in the NFL.

A glimpse into Jason Kelce's iconic NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles

NFL: Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce - Source: Imagn

The Eagles drafted Jason Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He went on to play 193 regular-season games for the franchise across 13 years before retiring in 2024.

Kelce earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was named to the first-team All-Pro six times. He won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018.

Kelce is regarded as one of the greatest players in Philly history and is considered a cult hero at the franchise. He is the elder brother of three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

