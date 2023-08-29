Eagles roster projection: Which NFL stars could get cut in 2023? 

The deadline for final roster cuts is tomorrow, and the Philadelphia Eagles have some important decisions to make on their 53-man roster.

Without further ado, check our projection for the 53 players for Philadelphia's 2023 season:

Philadelphia Eagles' 53-Man Roster Projection

Quarterback

Who's in: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

Who's out: Ian Book

McKee easily surpassed Book during the Eagles camp. He should leapfrog Mariota on the depth chart during the season.

Running back

Who's in: D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott

Who's out: Trey Sermon

Even if Sermon had a good preseason, it's not enough to help him make the roster. Scott offers upside as a special teamer.

Wide receiver

Who's in: A. J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, Devon Allen

Who's out: Joseph Ngata, Greg Ward, Johnny King.

Devon Allen remains due to his upside as a punt returner, but the Eagles will look to add depth to the position throughout the season. Ngata's preseason games were disappointing.

Tight end

Who's in: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Who's out: Brady Russell

Easy one. Calcaterra and Stoll both have different skill sets that work nicely as TE2 when needed, while Russell could find himself on the practice squad.

Offensive lineman

Who's in: Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Sua Opeta, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson

Who's out: Julian Good-Jones, Josh Sills

Most of the cuts here have already been made. This is one of the deepest group positions in the league, and the Eagles have always been dominant with their offensive line. Lane Johnson is a surefire Hall of Famer.

Defensive lineman

Who's in: Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat, Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Marlon Tuipulotu, Milton Williams

Who's out: Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson, Moro Ojomo, Janarius Robinson, Kentavious Street

Unless you're one of the stars, it's nearly impossible to crack this group. Derek Barnett is looking for a trade, while Ojomo is recovering from a concussion.

Linebacker

Who's in: Zach Cunningham, Nakobe Dean, Christian Elliss, Nicholas Morrow, Kyron Johnson

Who's out: Patrick Johnson, Ben VanSumeren.

Zach Cunningham was an excellent addition who quickly earned his starting spot on the roster, although the linebacker group is weak.

Cornerback

Who's in: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks

Who's out: Mekhi Garner, Mario Goodrich, Josiah Scott

No surprises after an excellent Josh Jobe camp/preseason. Darius Slay almost left the team, but he remains CB1.

Safety

Who's in: Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds, K'Von Wallace, Justin Evans

Who's out: Tristin McCollum

One of the lightest positions on the roster, but the Eagles should look to improve its depth here.

Special teams

Who's in: Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Who's out: None

Siposs lives to fight for a roster spot another day.

