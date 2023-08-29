Eagles roster projection: Which NFL stars could get cut in 2023? 

The deadline for final roster cuts is tomorrow, and the Philadelphia Eagles have some important decisions to make on their 53-man roster.
Without further ado, check our projection for the 53 players for Philadelphia's 2023 season:
Philadelphia Eagles' 53-Man Roster Projection
Quarterback
Who's in: Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee
Who's out: Ian Book
McKee easily surpassed Book during the Eagles camp. He should leapfrog Mariota on the depth chart during the season.
Running back
Who's in: D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott
Who's out: Trey Sermon
Even if Sermon had a good preseason, it's not enough to help him make the roster. Scott offers upside as a special teamer.
Wide receiver
Who's in: A. J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, Devon Allen
Who's out: Joseph Ngata, Greg Ward, Johnny King.
Devon Allen remains due to his upside as a punt returner, but the Eagles will look to add depth to the position throughout the season. Ngata's preseason games were disappointing.
Tight end
Who's in: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra
Who's out: Brady Russell
Easy one. Calcaterra and Stoll both have different skill sets that work nicely as TE2 when needed, while Russell could find himself on the practice squad.
Offensive lineman
Who's in: Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Lane Johnson, Sua Opeta, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson
Who's out: Julian Good-Jones, Josh Sills
Most of the cuts here have already been made. This is one of the deepest group positions in the league, and the Eagles have always been dominant with their offensive line. Lane Johnson is a surefire Hall of Famer.
Defensive lineman
Who's in: Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat, Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Marlon Tuipulotu, Milton Williams
Who's out: Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson, Moro Ojomo, Janarius Robinson, Kentavious Street
Unless you're one of the stars, it's nearly impossible to crack this group. Derek Barnett is looking for a trade, while Ojomo is recovering from a concussion.
Linebacker
Who's in: Zach Cunningham, Nakobe Dean, Christian Elliss, Nicholas Morrow, Kyron Johnson
Who's out: Patrick Johnson, Ben VanSumeren.
Zach Cunningham was an excellent addition who quickly earned his starting spot on the roster, although the linebacker group is weak.
Cornerback
Who's in: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks
Who's out: Mekhi Garner, Mario Goodrich, Josiah Scott
No surprises after an excellent Josh Jobe camp/preseason. Darius Slay almost left the team, but he remains CB1.
Safety
Who's in: Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds, K'Von Wallace, Justin Evans
Who's out: Tristin McCollum
One of the lightest positions on the roster, but the Eagles should look to improve its depth here.
Special teams
Who's in: Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato
Who's out: None
Siposs lives to fight for a roster spot another day.
