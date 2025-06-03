  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Eagles' Saquon Barkley rocks flashy diamond chain celebrating Madden 26 99 rating

Eagles' Saquon Barkley rocks flashy diamond chain celebrating Madden 26 99 rating

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 03, 2025 01:18 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX - Source: Getty
Saquon Barkley joins the Madden NFL franchise's 99 club - Source: Getty

Saquon Barkley is indisputably one of the best running backs in football today - not just in real life, but virtually as well. On Monday, the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning star running back was revealed to be both the cover of EA's Madden NFL 26 and the video game series' newest 99-rated player.

Ad

And he had a flashy way of commemorating the latter milestone - with a "99" diamond chain:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Geno's Steaks, a Philly cheesesteak restaurant in the southerly area of Passyunk Square, had its own way of celebrating his achievement - by renaming itself "Steakquon's" for the week:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

And when Barkley visited the place, he was met with a thunderous reaction:

Ad

The standard Madden 26 cover depicts Barkley's iconic backwards hurdle during the Eagles' defeat of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. He reacted:

“It means the world to me. I think if you ask any kid out there, if they were able to be on the Madden cover, I think they all would be stoked and say, ‘Yes.’ So for that to come to life is truly amazing. There’s so many legendary players who have been a part of this, and I’m happy to attach my name to those guys too,”
Ad

Speaking to ESPN's SportsCenter, he revealed that recreating the hurdle necessitated being strapped into a harness.

Saquon Barkley speaks up on running back contracts amidst Madden 26 announcement

2025 has already been shaping up to be a big year for Saquon Barkley. He is coming into the season as a champion, he is gracing a video game cover, and he also received a contract extension not even a year into his current deal.

Ad

During that same SportsCenter interview, he "thanked" the Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry, who was rewarded for a monstrously dominant debut with a two-year, $30-million extension, for redefining how teams view running backs from a financial perspective:

"I think the biggest one for me is Derrick. They say that running backs can't perform at a high level when they turn 29, when they turn 30. And Derrick Henry just proved that wrong and was able to extend again. So that means a lot for guys like myself and Christian and Josh who are looking to get a third contract."

Barkley and the Eagles begin their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys on September 4. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications