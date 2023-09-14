Eagles star Jason Kelce reveals he dropped $50,000 on Super Bowl tickets owing to NFL’s stringent rules

Jason Kelce faced off against his brother Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVII. The big game was attended by the entire Kelce family, but it came at a cost.

In the recent documentary "Kelce" that is streaming on Amazon Video, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center is seen speaking to his wife Kylie about Super Bowl tickets.

The two discussed the idea of purchasing the entire allotted amount per NFL player. After crunching the numbers, Jason Kelce and his wife realized that it would cost over $50,000 for the family.

The couple noted they would have to pay $4,000 for each of their toddlers, even though they probably wouldn't spend much time in their seats.

"It's a lot of money."

Jason and Kylie Kelce included both of their parents, their two children and extended family and friends. The couple also brought Kylie's two doctors just in case she went into labor at Super Bowl LVII.

Thankfully for the family, that didn't happen until weeks later.

The financial aspects of the tickets show that even NFL players don't receive free tickets as many NFL fans assume.

Jason Kelce considered retirement, now he's all in on playing

After the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Jason Kelce considered retirement. At 35 years old, the Eagles center considered leaving the National Football League and pursuing other endeavors.

The toll that playing in the NFL for the last 13 seasons has had on his body was one of the main reasons he considered calling it a career. Now that he has made the decision to return, he is all in on competing this season.

He recently told PEOPLE magazine about his anticipation of the upcoming season:

“Right now, I'm fully amped to play football. Once you've come back and that commitment’s been made, you know, I'm fully on board. Just like I am any other season, it's harder, the physical pains, your ankles and things hurt a little bit more with every successful season.

“I'm very comfortable with our coaches, that we have good strength conditioning, coaches and trainers that make sure that they're taking account."

Jason Kelce also said in the interview that he feels that the Philadelphia Eagles are better this season than they were last. This comes as a surprise after the team went on to win the NFC title and came close to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

We will see if the Eagles can go one better this season.