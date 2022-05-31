"Lost my brother, my best friend, my right hand man" - Eagles star gets emotional over shocking passing of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney died in a road traffic collision during the early hours of this morning in Texas. Gladney was just 25 years old. Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor took to social media to express his grief over the loss of a man that he called his brother, best friend, and right-hand man:

Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.

Reagor and the cornerback were teammates at TCU for three seasons from 2017 to 2019.

NFL agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram that the cornerback was killed in a car accident. Overstreet asks for thoughts, prayers, and privacy:

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time.”

While with TCU, the cornerback had 146 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one and a half sacks, and five interceptions. He also had 37 passes defended in his career and was second in the Big 12 with 12 passes defended in 2018.

A year later, he finished first in the Big 12 and eighth in college football in passes defended with 14. His 37 career pass deflections are in the top 20 in college football and is the third-most in Big 12 history.

Jeff Gladney’s life and NFL career

He was born on December 12, 1996 in New Boston, Texas to Jacinda Jefferson and John Gladney. He was the youngest of four children. The cornerback had been playing football since third grade and has consistently played above his weight class.

According to his uncle and coach, Wayne Jefferson, he was the smallest player on his youth football team but wanted to play linebacker:

"He was the smallest tyke on his youth team, and yet he insisted he was a linebacker”

After a solid collegiate career at TCU, he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first. round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he played in 16 games and started 15 of them. He had 81 combined tackles, three passes defended, and a forced fumble.

The Vikings cut the cornerback in August last year but he was signed in March this year by the Cardinals after not playing last season. It was widely hoped he would make a strong showing this year for the Cardinals and be a feature in their defense. Those hopes have tragically been dashed.

liv @livmoods RIP Jeff Gladney. An absolute light at TCU. Heart wrenching RIP Jeff Gladney. An absolute light at TCU. Heart wrenching 💔

Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends at this tragic time.

