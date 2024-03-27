Eagles star Saquon Barkley goes on recruitment tour to bring Jason Kelce out of retirement

Saquon Barkley is embarking on a new chapter of his career in 2024. After six seasons with the New York Giants, the two-time Pro Bowl running back is crossing over to the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles, having signed a three-year contract. Unfortunately, he arrived just over a week after Jason Kelce's retirement.

Barkley must have watched the veteran center's retirement press conference, as he tried to convince him to unretire and return to playing for the Eagles in the teaser of Thursday's episode of New Heights (Kelce's massively popular podcast with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis):

Barkley: I’m like a kid in a candy store. I’m happy, I got a fresh start. I can’t wait to meet everybody and just go out there and play ball."

Kelce: “It’s going to be so fun to watch. It’s going to be so fun to be a part of, it’s going to be great.”

Barkley: “You don’t got to watch it, ya know?”

Expand Tweet