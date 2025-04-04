Eagles star Saquon Barkley reveals his 'all-time favorite' highlight

Saquon Barkley has been one of the faces for the Philadelphia Eagles after one of the greatest seasons by a running back in NFL history. However, there is one play that he considers to be his all-time favorite.

In his appearance on "Hot Ones" from "First We Feast", the Eagles superstar running back was asked about his favorite highlight. Barkley took it back to the NFC Divisional Round from last season, where he ran for a 78-yard touchdown in the snow.

"My favorite highlight would be this year in the snow for me. The reason why that's my favorite play because kind of hyping myself up and talking to my therapist and my mentor and coming up with a mantra. I was talking to myself saying 'this is it, this is the time' and that's kind of like when everything all came together and just clicked for me in that moment."

Below is the clip from "First We Feast" and Barkley answering the question. In that game, he finished with 26 rushing attempts for 205 yards (7.9 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns as well as one reception on a pair of targets for four yards.

Saquon Barkley reveals biggest regret from Super Bowl parade

Saquon Barkley seems to be a humble person who wants everyone involved with the team to get their credit. That does not only mean the players, coaching staff, and front office, but others who were also "part of the team".

During that same interview, Barkley mentioned that he regretted lifting an Eagles ball boy over the barrier on the parade route since he was left off the bus.

"He's a grown man. I probably should have let him jump over by himself. If I could go back and change one thing, I probably just helped him jump over instead of picking him up like a baby." h/t Philly Voice

Well, if things go the way Saquon Barkley wants them to, he would have a second chance at things as the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate another Super Bowl victory.

