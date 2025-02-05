Eagles star trying to 'block out the noise' as Donald Trump aims to break precedent at Super Bowl 59

Philadelphia Eagles star tackle Jordan Mailata said he won't be paying much attention to Donald Trump at Super Bowl 59.

Trump is set to break a precedent as he will be the first sitting President to attend the Super Bowl. It will only add to the spectacle of the game and those in attendance.

However, Australia's Mailata said he doesn't care that Trump or anyone is attending the game as his focus is helping the Eagles win.

“That’s cool, but Donald’s not on that field,” Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said, via New York Post. “But that’s a part of blocking out the noise. What am I going to do thinking about Donald Trump? How’s that going to make me win the game?’’

As Mailata said, the focus is on Sunday and not on who is or who isn't attending the game. The Eagles are also looking to exact revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs who they lost to at Super Bowl 57.

Jordan Mailata calls this Eagles team more special

Although the Philadelphia Eagles made it to the Super Bowl in 2023, Jordan Mailata called this team more special.

The star tackle said this team feels different and they have total confidence they will be able to beat the Chiefs.

"I think this team is more close and more special than the last team that went to the Super Bowl," Mailata said. "Relationships on a personal level are much more closer, and it carries over to the field on the professional side."

Mailata believes a big reason for that is due to how the team practiced. The offensive lineman said the practices were hard which made the team bond together.

"If we're all in misery," Mailata said, "we're in misery together."

The Eagles went 14-3 in the regular season and won the NFC East. In the playoffs, Philadelphia beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10 before defeating the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 and then blew out the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game.

Philadelphia is a 1.5-point underdog against Kansas City heading into Super Bowl 59.

