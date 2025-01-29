Eagles superfan Kevin Hart's son shares hilarious message after Saquon Barkley's heartwarming gesture

Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts scored three touchdowns each to help the Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Washington Commanders 55-23 from start to finish on Sunday. Comedian and Eagles superfan Kevin Hart was ecstatic after the team punched its ticket to the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 6.

A clip shared by "Good Morning America" X official account on Tuesday shows Hart celebrating the team's win with his youngest son Zo. In the video, he celebrates the win and praises Barkley for making nice gestures to the boy.

"You already know what it is. You're turnt," Hart told his kid. "Before we start anything, big dog got to eat. Big dog got to eat. First of all, shout out to Saquon Barkley for making my little man's day. Football is big. The game is big. My guy made sure my little ma had a moment. Gave Zo a jersey, gave Zo cleats before the game, signed it."

Hart then asked Zo who his favorite player was, to which he enthusiastically replied:

"Saquon Barkley!"

Hart also asked what you have to do when Barkley's hungry, and Zo responded:

"Feed him!"

Moreover, Hart made the kid sing some Eagles chants and eagle noises before explaining that they'd been huge fans since they were little kids. The video ends when Hart's partner starts talking on the phone.

Hart has been very open about his support not only for the Eagles but other Philadelphia sports teams like the 76ers.

Former NFL QB says Saquon Barkley is a more important free agent than Tom Brady was for Bucs

Saquon Barkley has been the talk of the town this week after his superb performance against the Washington Commanders. In his first season with the Eagles, he became the ninth running back to run for 2,000-plus yards in a single season.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks his impact on the Eagles is bigger than Tom Brady's on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday's edition of "Up & Adams," he said:

"Let's compare those two, though, right?" Griffin said. "OK, why was Tom's so significant? It was because he won it without (Bill) Belichick, right? And it was essentially the same roster that Jameis Winston had the year before. The reason Saquon's, in my opinion, is better than Tom's is because of what happened with the Giants.

"I really believe that Saquon is a player people can see themselves in."

The New York Giants let Saquon Barkley walk after six seasons with the team, leaving the door open for the Eagles. Philly paid Barkley, and the decision paid off.

