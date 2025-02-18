After winning Super Bowl 59, the Philadelphia Eagles might find it difficult to keep some key players. ESPN's Bill Barnwell appeared on "NFL Live" and discussed how the Philadelphia Eagles need to focus on keeping linebacker Zack Baun in the Kelly Green.

"You'd love to bring everybody back, but the priority needs to be Zach Baun, who is coming off of one of the best seasons we have seen in recent memory by any linebacker in football. The numbers here are spectacular. He made more than 15% of tackles in Eagles games last year, highest rate of anybody in football," Barnwell said.

Barnwell continued to discuss some stats before claiming Zack Baun needs to be the priority for the offseason.

"Led the NFL in stuffs, tackles for no gain or a loss that created negative expected points for the offense. He was the best coverage linebacker in football per the NFL Next Gen Stats. Then you get to the postseason ... this guy was all over the place for the Eagles ... Zach Baun, the way he played a year ago, has to be a priority to bring back," he said.

Zack Baun was an All-Pro this season while also finishing fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting as he recorded an interception, four pass deflections, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 3.5 sacks, and 151 total tackles in 2024.

What can the Philadelphia Eagles do to keep Zack Baun?

The Philadelphia Eagles have to make a decision on how to keep Zack Baun and this could be a little difficult. He signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract (per Spotrac) with the Eagles last offseason and could have a massive payday as a result of his performance.

According to Spotrac, Baun has a market value of $9.7 million annually and is slated to have a two-year, $19.5 million contract from some team this offseason. That number is not so crazy that the Philadelphia Eagles would struggle to match it as he was a significant part of what the team was able to do on defense.

The franchise tag might not be considered for Baun as Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are also free agents this offseason and one of them will likely be tagged.

