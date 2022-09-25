Eagles vs Commanders: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will face each other in their Week 3 matchup on Sunday. The Eagles last played the Commanders in January 2022 and won the game 20-16. This season, the Eagles will once again travel to Washington in search of a victory.

Philadelphia have won their first two games of the 2022 season. The Commanders won against the Jacksonville Jaguars but were defeated by the Detroit Lions 36-27 last weekend. Can the Eagles win again at the Commanders?

What time is the Eagles vs Commanders Week 2 game?

The Eagles and Commanders will face off on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET and will be played at Washington's home ground, FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland.

What channel is the Eagles vs Commanders game on?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX at 1:00 pm EST. Adam Amin will be on the call, Mark Schlereth will provide analysis, and Kristina Pink will be on the sidelines.

Eagles vs Commanders live streaming guide

The game can be streamed live on the NFL+ and Paramount+. Fans who reside outside of the United States can stream the game via the NFL's Game Pass app. The free streaming option will be available on Fubo TV (Free trial). You can also listen to the game live on the Radio at SportsRadio 94WIP, La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia, 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey.

Eagles vs Commanders injury report

Washington Commanders Injury Report

Two players from the Commanders have been ruled out for the Week 3 game against the Eagles. The players missing are defensive end Casey Toohill [concussion] and defensive tackle [Daniel Wise]. Linebacker David Mayo [ankle] and defensive end James Smith-Williams' status remain questionable and will be decided before the game.

Eagles Injury Report

For the Eagles, it is good news as everyone previously listed in the injury report can play in tonight's game.

Eagles vs Commanders head-to-head record

The Eagles and Commanders have met 174 times. The first time they played against each other was in 1934 when the Washington Redskins defeated the Eagles 6 - 0. Washington is currently 88-81-5 against the Eagles. If the Eagles win on Sunday, then it will be their third consecutive win against Washington. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this one.

