Eagles vs Ravens preview, prediction & betting tips | NFL preseason | August 12 2023

On Saturday, August 12, the Baltimore Ravens will host the NFC Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles during Week 1 of the preseason.

But will fans see Lamar Jackson vs. Jalen Hurts?

Looking ahead to the game, Philadelphia remain in question whether they will play their starters or not. Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to the media Thursday morning and remained non-committal on saying whether or not starters would feature in the game.

The Ravens, however, announced that they won't play starting quarterback Lamar Jackson or any of their established starters vs. Philly on Saturday, as per head coach John Harbaugh.

The #Ravens , who hold a 23-game preseason win streak, will not play Lamar Jackson or any of their established starters on Saturday vs. the Eagles, per HC John Harbaugh. #Eagles HC Nick Sirianni declined to say what he'll do with his guys.

Many rookies and backups such as Philly OL Tyler Steen, CB Mekhi Garner, RB Kenneth Gainwell, WR Joseph Ngata, and Ravens' OL John Simpson, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, and many others are battling for spots on the active rosters. Of course, if the starters are playing for the Eagles, watch out for them as they will likely play just one or two series.

Via SI SportsBook, the spread is at 5.5 points with the Eagles being +5.5 underdogs while the Ravens are -5.5 favorites. The Eagles are +200 Moneyline while the Ravens are -275 favorites. The points total is over/under 35.5 points.

The Ravens enter Saturday's game on an NFL-record 23-game preseason winning streak. While preseason wins don't mean anything at all, that is still an impressive streak to be on. Given their winning streak, being the home team, and the uncertainty of whether or not Eagles starters will play, the Ravens sit as one of the bigger favorites this weekend.

Prediction: Ravens

How to watch Eagles vs Ravens: TV schedule, streaming options and more

Lamar Jackson during Baltimore Ravens v Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday's contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens will be each team's first preseason game.

The game will kick off at 7:00 PM with Baltimore being the home team.

Here are more details about the game and where you can watch it:

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Time: 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 12

TV Channel: NFL Network

Streaming options: ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV

This will be the first time the Eagles are back in action since falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Ravens and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson will be looking to make a deeper playoff run this season.

Who do you think will win this matchup?