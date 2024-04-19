Eagles' WR A. J. Brown clarifies social media stunt involving Tom Brady fandom

A. J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles attracted headlines out of nowhere on Thursday. In a slow news day before the draft, the wide receiver decided to change his profile picture on Twitter to one of Tom Brady, which led to plenty of people speculating if there was any hidden message.

Brown's teammate DeVonta Smith recently signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension that gave him the same yearly average as Brown, and at an age where everything turns into a problem due to social media, changing a profile pic to another player was understood as a sign of a problem.

However, A. J. Brown quickly turned to Twitter to clear the air and state that there was nothing regarding a move to the Patriots, wanting to leave the Eagles, or anything else: it was literally just a new profile pic.

Why the Eagles' offense sputtered in the second half of the season

Everyone knew the Eagles' midseason run would be brutal, and it was. In theory, 3-3 wasn't a bad run considering the opponents they faced and the fact that the team had a lot of fat to burn after the great start to the year. The problem, of course, is what we saw on the field.

The Eagles' problem in 2023 was serious because they lacked answers and because their opponents found out how to stop them. It's clear that Nick Sirianni's offensive machine needed something new, which is why they hired Kellen Moore. The offensive scheme doesn't make life easier for the receivers, who were all below average in the second half of the season.

We'll see if the Eagles will add a wide receiver in the draft - they definitely need to - and where they'll go on the offense with a new offensive coordinator. Nevertheless, it's clear that a lot has to change.

A. J. Brown's salary

The wide receiver is set to earn $20,760,000 this season, one of the biggest yearly salaries of his deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll still have time to sign another big deal in 2025 if he and the team agree on this direction.