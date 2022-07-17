Eagles' Devon Allen dedicates stellar showing at World Athletics Championships hurdle race to his late father  

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has had a very busy offseason. While other players are on vacation or enjoying some downtime, he has been competing in 110m hurdles races across the globe. He is competing in the 2022 World Championships that have just started in Eugene, Oregon.

Allen cruised to victory in his first-round heat and immediately dedicated the win to his late father, who tragically died prior to the US Championships last month, where Allen was looking to secure his World Championship place.

His family made the difficult decision not to inform him of his father's passing, until after he had run.

Following his comfortable victory, he had this to say:

"He still will have the best seat in the house. He can run the race with me if he wants. My dad said, ‘Whatever is worth doing is worth doing 100%.’ It’s important to find what you love and do that.”

Devon Allen: A potential two-sport world champion?

Arizona native Devon Allen has had a highly decorated athletics career. He has won three NCAA titles, the Diamond League and competed at two Olympic Games. Now, this week in Oregon, he is among the favorites to be crowned World Champion in the 110m hurdles.

However, this will likely be his final race, as he plans to switch his attention to an NFL career. He has already signed a three-year rookie deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a workout in April and was quickly signed, highlighting that the Eagles believe they have found a rough diamond they can polish.

Such projects are not new to the Eagles, and they have experienced some recent success with this approach. In 2018, they drafted former professional rugby player Jordan Mailata with a seventh-round pick, despite not having any previous football experience.

Mailata is now the Eagles' starting left-tackle, and last year signed a four-year, $64 million contract including $40.85 million guaranteed. They will now be hoping for similar success with Devon Allen. On this occasion, they will not be starting from scratch, as the sprinter was a four-star football recruit out of high school before committing to Oregon

Devon Allen spent three seasons with the Ducks, and during his freshman year, he recorded 41 receptions for 684 yards and seven touchdowns. He then made the decision to focus on athletics, where he has gone on to excel. If he can find his feet in the NFL, Philadelphia may have found themselves another star.

