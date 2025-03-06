“Easier said than done” - Rams GM Les Snead drops his verdict on finding Matthew Stafford’s successor

LA Rams general manager Les Snead opened up about the franchise's future once Matthew Stafford is no longer with them. After a start to the offseason surrounded by rumors and speculation, Stafford agreed to rework his deal to stay one more year with the Super Bowl LVI champions.

Nevertheless, the franchise is getting ready for life after Stafford, but that doesn't seem to be an easy job for the general manager. During a video conference on Wednesday, Snead expressed his desire to bring in a young quarterback so they have a clear post-Stafford plan.

“Even if we identified someone, sometimes it’s hard to acquire them and then you get into, 'Okay, wait a minute, we do have Matthew and we want to chase ‘special,’ whatever special may be,'” Snead said, per Pro Football Talk. “So maybe it’s best at that moment to draft another position player and keep going that way.

“You’re always balancing those two things, but finding the next QB, that one is easier said than done. I think we’ve seen that over the course of history, the Green Bay Packers have done a nice job.”

Matthew Stafford joined the LA Rams ahead of the 2021 season from the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff and draft compensation. The quarterback won the Super Bowl in his first season with the team and has kept it a competitive team in the difficult NFC.

That said, Stafford is not getting any younger, and at age 38, he's nearing the end of his career. The Rams have seemingly started preparing for that moment, but Les Snead is well aware of the challenges that might appear along the way.

Matthew Stafford shares first impressions after coming to new agreement with Rams

After weeks of rumors and speculation, with teams such as the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders mentioned as potential landing spots, Matthew Stafford decided to stay in Los Angeles. Once everything was said and done, the veteran quarterback discussed his return to the team.

"I'm excited to be back," Stafford said Wednesday, per LA Times.

In four years at SoFi Stadium, Matthew Stafford has led the LA Rams to three playoffs, including a deep one with a Super Bowl run. The team is in a good position to compete next season, and with a healthy Stafford under center, the Rams could make noise in 2025.

