Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabby, gushed over her boyfriend on social media. On Saturday, the newly selected Raiders RB shared a slew of pictures of himself enjoying a beachside view from his balcony.

Ad

He posted a picture sitting on an armchair on a balcony, wearing orange pants and a white R-shirt. He also shared a mirror selfie while seemingly doing his shopping.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gabby reacted to the Instagram post:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"easy dark chocolate"

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend Gabby swoons over Raiders RB in latest IG photo dump/

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend has been a strong support for the RB and attended a party after his selection in the NFL to cheer for him.

On April 28, Gabby shared a slew of pictures of herself from a poolside party to celebrate Jeanty's NFL selection.

Ad

Jeanty's girlfriend's outfit for the party also caught attention. She was styled in a beautiful blue outfit.

She wore an off-shoulder top and matching pants, pairing them with black sandals, and also carried a brown purse. The post included a picture of Gabby posing with her beau. She posted a mirror selfie with her boyfriend, who was wearing a Raiders cap.

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabby, celebrated her 21st birthday

Last month, Jeanty's girlfriend celebrated her 21st birthday and shared a few snaps of the celebration on Instagram on May 9, captioning:

Ad

"legally legal"

Ad

Gabby shared a picture posing with her cake, which had a text saying:

"21 with no kids!"

She styled for the big day in a body-fit black dress and wore golden heels and a maroon-colored purse.

Meanwhile, Jeanty is gearing up to start his NFL journey. He became the first-round overall sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Raiders. The RB has an impressive record in college football, recording 4,769 yards in rushing in three seasons for Boise State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.