"Easy dark chocolate" - Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabby, swoons over Raiders RB in latest IG photo dump

Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabby, gushed over her boyfriend on social media. On Saturday, the newly selected Raiders RB shared a slew of pictures of himself enjoying a beachside view from his balcony.
He posted a picture sitting on an armchair on a balcony, wearing orange pants and a white R-shirt. He also shared a mirror selfie while seemingly doing his shopping.
Gabby reacted to the Instagram post:
"easy dark chocolate"
Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend has been a strong support for the RB and attended a party after his selection in the NFL to cheer for him.
On April 28, Gabby shared a slew of pictures of herself from a poolside party to celebrate Jeanty's NFL selection.
Jeanty's girlfriend's outfit for the party also caught attention. She was styled in a beautiful blue outfit.
She wore an off-shoulder top and matching pants, pairing them with black sandals, and also carried a brown purse. The post included a picture of Gabby posing with her beau. She posted a mirror selfie with her boyfriend, who was wearing a Raiders cap.
Ashton Jeanty's girlfriend, Gabby, celebrated her 21st birthday
Last month, Jeanty's girlfriend celebrated her 21st birthday and shared a few snaps of the celebration on Instagram on May 9, captioning:
"legally legal"
Gabby shared a picture posing with her cake, which had a text saying:
"21 with no kids!"
She styled for the big day in a body-fit black dress and wore golden heels and a maroon-colored purse.
Meanwhile, Jeanty is gearing up to start his NFL journey. He became the first-round overall sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Raiders. The RB has an impressive record in college football, recording 4,769 yards in rushing in three seasons for Boise State.
