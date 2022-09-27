"They’re showing their true colors right now" - NFL Hall of Famer takes aim at Ravens over their contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2022 NFL season was whether the Baltimore Ravens would extend franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the season began a few weeks ago, the Ravens and Jackson were unable to strike a deal. The quarterback is now playing in the final year of his rookie contract, with contract talks expected to resume at the end of the season.

Former Ravens legendary safety Ed Reed opened up about the situation. Reed warned Jackson to be smart, advising that it's all about business at the end of the day. Here's what he said:

“He’s just got to be smart. I’m not telling him to play scared or anything because I don’t think he’s gonna do that, he hasn’t displayed that. But he has to be smart because it is a business and they will use that sh** against you whether you like it or not."

He continued:

"You can think these people love you. They’re showing their true colors right now. And it’s no shot at the Ravens because they are an organization that’s a business. It’s a business first. It’s the NFL and it’s football to the players and we love that, but it’s a business first to the league.”

Reed urged Jackson to be smart with negotiations, using his own experience as an example:

“When I went through situations with the Ravens, I was in the last year of my rookie contract and I knew I deserved more — I still know. I was underpaid. It’s a business, man. You’ve got to understand that. You have to be smart about what you’re doing.”

Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

Ep up shortly

Spotify:

SND: I asked Ed Reed about Lamar Jackson's contract and got a thoughtful answer about playing styles, what teams hold against you and how *he* changed in the last year of his rookie deal. Strong words.

Lamar Jackson has proved his worth in the first three weeks of the NFL season

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots

Lamar Jackson is gambling on himself by playing out this season and turning down the lucrative deal the Ravens offered him. But it seems like the results might literally pay off. Jackson reportedly turned down an offer from the Ravens north of $290 million with around $150 million guaranteed.

Looking at the first three weeks of the season, Jackson deserves a lucrative contract. He has completed 63.6 percent of passes, thrown for 749 yards, 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He's also added 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

He's made a great start to a prove-it year and if he continues in this form not only will he get a huge deal, but the Ravens will be a real threat. Baltimore currently stand at 2-1 and have a true test ahead of them in Week 4. They face the Buffalo Bills, who are the early favorites for the Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see how Lamar Jackson and the Ravens perform against their vaunted opposition.

