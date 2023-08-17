Ed Sheeran addresses rumors of headlining Super Bowl LVIII Half Time show

So far, there has been no concrete development over who will play at Super Bowl LVIII. Many names, ranging from former One Direction member Harry Styles to rapper Lizzo (at least before the controversy surrounding her treatment of coworkers emerged) have been mooted, but nothing has come out.

The newest favorite to emerge is English crooner Ed Sheeran, who is currently in the midst of his Mathematics Tour. However, he is not doing it unless one condition is met.

Ed Sheeran wants a second artist with him at Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Sheeran recently visited Andy Cohen's Deep & Shallow Podcast on SiriusXM for an interview and performance. During the former, he was asked about potentially performing at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

He said he would need another singer with him on that occasion; otherwise he would remain uninterested:

“I think that would be the only way that I would do it, is if I was joining someone else.”

When asked why, he pointed out his performing style, which is more laid-back and closer to barebones than the grandiosity usually seen in Super Bowl concerts:

“I don't have pizazz. Like, all of these amazing performers — I'm just not that. I'm not gonna have dancers on stage. I'm not gonna have fireworks and blah blah.

“I just can’t, that’s not me. I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either.”

Other candidates for the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Besides Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo, there have been at least two more artists linked to performing at Super Bowl LVIII.

The first is Taylor Swift. Currently in the midst of her Eras Tour, she has always been considered one of the biggest favorites to land the headlining spot given her massive global presence.

One thing working against her, however, is the timing of the event. Swift will be playing Tokyo's National Stadium in February, and its last date comes 24 hours before the game, with it highly unlikely that she will make it in time.

Recently, however, The Killers have also emerged as a candidate, according to MyBookie. With the Super Bowl being held in the Las Vegas Raiders' territory for the first time, organizers are rumored to want a local-born act, which Brandon Flowers and company are sure to fulfill.