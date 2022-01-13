"Belichick is very hard to play for" - Julian Edelman doesn't hold back on comments regarding Patriots HC

Retired Patriots champion Julian Edelman made an appearance on the latest episode of Tom Brady's Man in the Arena documentary. The ninth episode of the series is centered around the Patriots' Super Bowl win over the L.A. Rams.

Edelman was a big part of the episode and the now retired three-time Super Bowl winner and Super Bowl LIII MVP detailed his struggles with injury and what it took for him to recover from the dreaded ACL tear he suffered.

The 35-year-old also gave his thoughts on Bill Belichick. Known for his tough coaching style and getting the best out of his players, the deminutive receiver pulled no punches in sharing his thoughts about the future Hall of Fame coach.

“I mean Bill is a very hard guy to play for,” he explained. “It seemed like the more popular you were, the better you were doing, the more he would like to slam you down a little bit. He demands a lot out of you, and you hate him sometimes, but then I mean, you love him a little,”

It is clear that coach Belichick drove his players hard and took them down a peg when needed, but one can not argue with the results from the 69-year-old coach. Belichick seems to get the very best out of his players, and playing under him for a long time could result in a truly special career if you're lucky.

Also Read: Watch: "That was dumb" - Julian Edelman's parents aren't too happy about his $100K bet on Buccaneers-Patriots Super Bowl matchup

Julian Edelman will go down as a Patriots great

Julian Edelman is a franchise legend in New England

Picked up by the Patriots as a seventh-round choice, the dogged receiver took a while to find his niche in the New England set-up. Edelman was a quarterback at Kent State before the Patriots took him in the 2009 draft, he would go on to become one of the greatest post-season receivers in the history of the NFL.

Known for his ability to come up with big plays when needed, he was Brady's go-to guy when in a tight spot. he won the Super Bowl LIII MVP thanks to his 10 receptions and 140 receiving yards as the Patriots defeated Jared Goff and the L.A. Rams back in 2019.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags

Receptions: (118 - 2nd)

Receiving Yards (1442 - 2nd)

Punt Return Yds (443 - 1st)

First downs (2nd)

Only WR to have THREE postseasons with 20+ catches

Game-winning TD in Super Bowl XLIX

Game saving catch in Super Bowl LI

Super Bowl LIII MVP

#HOF Julian Edelman's Postseason Resume:Receptions: (118 - 2nd)Receiving Yards (1442 - 2nd)Punt Return Yds (443 - 1st)First downs (2nd)Only WR to have THREE postseasons with 20+ catchesGame-winning TD in Super Bowl XLIXGame saving catch in Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman's Postseason Resume:Receptions: (118 - 2nd)Receiving Yards (1442 - 2nd)Punt Return Yds (443 - 1st)First downs (2nd)Only WR to have THREE postseasons with 20+ catchesGame-winning TD in Super Bowl XLIXGame saving catch in Super Bowl LISuper Bowl LIII MVP#HOF https://t.co/BF6gWOkAOg

He retired in April of 2021 as a three-time Super Bowl champion and finished with 6,822 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns across his 11-year career. He has only surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season three times, but the playoffs is where the 35-year-old really made his name as a player for the big occasion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Tom Brady's relationship with Bill Belichick wasn't as rosy as one might imagine

Edited by David Nyland