"Eight years of incredible memories": Cooper Kupp bids farewell to Rams in emotional post as WR prepares for free agency

Cooper Kupp has spent his entire eight-year career with the Los Angeles Rams, helping lead the team to its second Super Bowl title in franchise history in 2021. He was officially released by the team on Wednesday as the new NFL league year began.

The 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt message following his departure from the team, tweeting:

"Eight years of incredible memories. We talked often about the Rams being back in LA and how we would grow to be something special here. And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA. But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments. Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever.

"That is what makes the ending of these last eight years so difficult. It’s the ending of something we have enjoyed building with you. Thank you for these shared moments. Thank you LA for welcoming my family with open arms and allowing us to grow here. Next chapter starts now. Best is yet to come."

Cooper Kupp appeared in 104 games over his eight seasons with the Rams, recording 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns. He also added 139 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 carries.

In 2021, he produced one of the greatest wide receiver seasons in NFL history, winning the Triple Crown by leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

Cooper Kupp reportedly 'curious' about joining the New England Patriots

Cooper Kupp has officially entered free agency, and the star wideout reportedly has interest in joining the New England Patriots. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald shared the news, writing:

"According to a league source, Kupp is curious about the prospect of playing in New England and has shared that curiosity with some close to him. Kupp has personal and professional connections to Patriots, starting with ex-college teammate and fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne, who has repeatedly advocated for Kupp to come to New England on social media.

"The two remain friendly, sources say. Kupp also played under ex-Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown, who worked in Los Angeles from 2020-22 and now serves as the Patriots’ tight ends coach." (h/t Boston Herald)

New England's offense struggled last season, ranking 30th in scoring offense, 31st in total yards, 31st in passing yards and 32nd in passing touchdowns. Cooper Kupp would immediately provide rookie quarterback Drake Maye with a top target, as he recorded 67 receptions for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season — each of which would have led New England in 2023.

