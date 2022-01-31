"He's a baby" - Eli Apple calls out Tyreek Hill in series of tweets after AFC title win

The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL world with an upset 27-24 win over Super Bowl favorites the Kansas City Chiefs to claim the AFC Championship title on Sunday. Social media was on fire with a plethora of tweets and memes being shared on nearly every single play during the game.

One of the highlights of the game was the on-field tussle between Bengals defensive back Eli Apple and Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Apple was consistently beaten by Hill's incredible pace and precision in the first half. The second half was a different story altogether as the Bengals defense toiled the Chiefs offense to script a memorable comeback.

Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill's 'Twitter beef' after AFC title game

With a 21-3 lead, the Chiefs looked in complete control of the game as Patrick Mahomes had 220 passing yards and three touchdown passes. But right before heading into the locker room, Apple came up with a strong open-field tackle on Hill at the goal line to stop the Chiefs from scoring yet another touchdown.

That's when things started to go wrong for Mahomes and Co. as the Bengals roared back in the second half, thanks to a gritty performance by quarterback Joe Burrow and the defense. After struggling to stop the Chiefs' attack in the first quarter, Apple responded brilliantly in the remaining two quarters.

“Down 11 at the half that (defense) stepped up!” Apple tweeted. “Put some respect on our names.”

Just moments after winning the AFC title, Apple clapped back at fans who trolled him heavily in the first half. He posted a series of tweets, including a shot at Hill.

Eli Apple @EliApple ‍ Oh yea that chiefs cheetah pack finna hit way crazier the 2nd time Oh yea that chiefs cheetah pack finna hit way crazier the 2nd time 🔥😮‍💨

Hill acknowledged that he might have pulled off the game-winning tackle on Hill to start an epic comeback. In a vile shot at Hill, he wrote: "He's a baby! @cheetah

Fans were expecting a war of words between the two former teammates, but Hill was quick to squash the 'Twitter beef' and move on from the heartbreaking defeat.

Things didn't stop there. Apple jokingly offered Hill and Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Super Bowl tickets in another tweet.

Eli Apple @EliApple Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿 Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿

The Bengals ended a 33-year drought with a sensational win over the Chiefs. This will be the franchise's third Super Bowl appearance. Burrow and the Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams on February 13 at the SoFi Stadium in an evenly-poised Super Bowl showdown.

