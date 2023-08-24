Eli Apple's ex allegedly exposes Dolphins star's 's*x problem', accuses him of refusing baby's responsibility

Eli Apple found himself in big trouble as his former girlfriend Destani claimed that he has a "s*x problem."

Destani, also known as @nee.ariiii on social media, gave birth to her third child. Her previous children were fathered by NFL players Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, her third child's birth did not come without problems, as she revealed on Instagram. Destani disclosed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We got pregnant after traveling together durning offseason. His response to my pregnancy was straight up, 'Well, what did you expect? I knew it was gonna happen.'"

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

"Then he tells me he has a s*x problem and I'm the 6th pregnant woman in 3 years - the others just had abortions. But I'm already 14 weeks at the time of this confession."

She then said that the Dolphins CB refused to donate 30 ml of his blood for cord blood transfusion because his unborn son has a heart condition. Despite being uncooperative, Destani gave birth to her son at 25 weeks.

"So l had my son at 25 weeks at 11b 12oz and my son has had two surgeries since and this man has continued to talk about the bad health he wishes on his own child."

Eli Apple's ex-girlfriend is willing to cover fines for any player who injures him

As mentioned before, Destani is involved in a dispute with Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple, who is the father of one of her children.

Destani alleges that Apple sent her nasty messages after the child was born.

In response, she put out a bounty on Eli Apple and is offering to pay fines for any player who injures him on the field. She wrote:

"If you play against my baby dad this season please GO FOR THE KNEES"

"maybe a hammy"

Image Credit: Destani (@nee-ariiii) Instagram Story

"#33 for the dolphins - I'll gladly Zelle you back any fines"

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 333 votes