"Mainstream media stays on that bullsh*t" - Eli Apple's mother goes after NFL reporter in savage fashion

Bengals corner Eli Apple did not have his best game during the Super Bowl. His team lost to Matthew Stafford and the Rams 23-20. Following the game, the 26-year-old corner came under heavy fire for his performance.

One person who had something to say was Annie Agar. The NFL insider posted a picture of herself at the Super Bowl with this caption:

"Such an incredible experience providing coverage at my first Super Bowl, unlike Eli Apple."

Following this comment, Apple's mother came out in support of her son as a mother should. She took to her Twitter account and went after the reporter in savage fashion.

"I can believe that. Word on the street is you catch a lotta balls. 😏

"Mainstream media stays on that bullshit."

Eli Apple gets roasted over Super Bowl performance

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The 26-year-old corner did not have his best game. In the biggest spots, it just was not his day. He has been a good contributor for the Bengals on defense this season, but when matched up against Cooper Kupp, who is regarded as the best wide receiver this year, it was always going to be a tough battle.

The young corner gave up 41 yards on four completions. Two of them were touchdowns. Matthew Stafford's passer rating when targeting Apple was 113.7.

Apple got beaten twice for touchdowns in the Super Bowl, with the game-winner being one of them as Cooper Kupp ran a fade route and Stafford lofted the ball brilliantly for the star receiver to haul in.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Cooper Kupp with that Super Bowl touchdown we’ll all remember Cooper Kupp with that Super Bowl touchdown we’ll all remember https://t.co/Xl0PCzBEjR

After the game, fans and current NFL players came hard for the 26-year-old. Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. said that, if he was Apple, he would have been a better corner and would not have had the game-winning touchdown scored on him.

Mecole Hardman Jr. @MecoleHardman4 @EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you 🤷🏾‍♂️ @EliApple Wish you was a better corner bro then the game winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you 🤷🏾‍♂️

The savage roasting of the corner comes after his comments before the Super Bowl, in which he stated publicly that he wanted Odell Beckham Jr.

“I know Odell. I’m locking in. Give him to me," he said.

It did not work out too well for the Bengals' corner. Before his injury, Odell Beckham Jr. had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown and was on course to break the game open.

While he did talk the talk, unfortunately for the Bengals corner, in the biggest game of the season, with the whole world watching, it was not his best game.

