"I like Peyton's new title" - Eli Manning trolls elder brother Peyton Manning over in-game graphic 

Peyton Manning was trolled by his younger brother Eli over an in-game graphic used in the game that was attended by Peyton. The elder Manning brother was in attendance for the Ole Miss versus Auburn in a College World Series baseball game.

When the camera panned to Peyton in the booth, the graphic read 'Peyton Manning: Eli Manning’s Brother'. Naturally, Eli commented on his feelings on his brother’s new title, saying:

“I like Peyton’s new title”

Ole Miss went on to defeat Auburn by a score of 5-1 in the College World Series matchup. Eli played four seasons at Ole Miss, where he threw for 10,119 yards; 81 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions.

He holds the school record for touchdown passes and passing yards at Ole Miss. He was drafted number one overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, but was later traded to the New York Giants.

After starting just seven games in his rookie season, Eli became the Giants' starter in the 2005 season. In his 16 seasons with New York, he led the Giants to six playoff appearances, including two Super Bowl victories.

The Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowls 42 and 46. Eli won Super Bowl MVPs in both games.

Eli retired in January 2020 with two Lombardi Trophies and four Pro Bowl appearances, and was the recipient of the 2016 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Peyton Manning and his career

The former Colts and Broncos QB Peyton

As for Eli’s older brother, he attended another SEC school in Tennessee and was a Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1997. Peyton was drafted second overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft.

He finished second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind wide receiver Randy Moss of the Minnesota Vikings.

In the 1999 season, he was second in the AP MVP voting as he threw for 4,135 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. Fast forward to the 2006 season, he led the Colts to a win in Super Bowl 41.

After 13 seasons with Indianapolis, he signed with the Denver Broncos, where he won his second Super Bowl in the 2015 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year.

