Eli Manning weighed in on issues running backs like Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor are facing in the current NFL market. The diminishing returns for the position has been the talk of the offseason.

The New York Giants running back was caught in a bitter standoff for a contract with the management, before ultimately getting franchise tagged. He took the decision to return for what he can get and got a contract of franchise tag valuation plus incentives factored in. He is now back on the field.

Saquon Barkley's position contrasts with Jonathan Taylor, whose relationship with the Colts seems to have broken down beyond the point of no return. Eli Manning supported his former teammate over his counterpart in Indianapolis, saying,

"I think say Saquon played it correctly. and I think his best move was to sign, come back, be the running back for the Giants, be the good guy, He's so well-liked in this community, around New York and so to finish your career and hopefully in New York will be you know, so beneficial for him."

The former Giants quarterback clearly believes that the money being offered, albeit lower than before is still good. He also contends that the return on running backs' efforts is also measured in the recognition from the wider community. He continued,

"I know some of these other running backs and other spots are holding out and not signing but it's it's still about you gotta get out there on the field, you got to go play, you have to understand what the market is and it is what it is and so it's still a lot of money.”

How seriously should we take Eli Manning's comments on Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor?

Some people might find Eli Manning, or any other quarterback, speaking on issues plaguing running backs as hypocritical. Their position is the highest paid in the NFL and often the reason other positions are underappreciated. Giving Daniel Jones a $160 million contract and not giving one to Saquon Barkley could be considered an illustration of the same symptom.

But for the former Giants quarterback to speak on holdouts might be especially galling for someone like Jonathan Taylor. Eli Manning famously was willing to hold out playing for the San Diego Chargers, when drafted by them, and forced his trade to New York.

But then again, Eli Manning also took the 32nd-ranked Giants running offense to a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2011 season. If anyone has the right to think rushing is overrated, he is.