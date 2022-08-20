"No more boys will be boys" - Eli Manning and former NFL stars get together to launch campaign against domestic violence and sexual assault

Former NFL players including Eli Manning, Jason Witten, and NFL Hall of Famer Chris Carter all got together to launch the 'No More' campaign against domestic violence and sexual assault.

Eli Manning announced the launch of the campaign with a one-minute video with a reference to a classic line that many have used over the years.

"No more boys will be boys."

It has been an issue for the entire globe and one that still continues to this day. In the NFL world, it came to a head after the Deshaun Watson situation which finally culminated in a 11-match suspension for the quarterback.

Watson had 24 civil suits filed against him for alleged sexual misconduct. Watson had settled 23 of the 24 suits. However, one accuser continues her legal battle against the Cleveland Browns player.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter BREAKING: The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a settlement on discipline for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, per league source. BREAKING: The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a settlement on discipline for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who will serve an 11-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, per league source.

The 'No More' campaign started back in 2014 and it appears that now is the time to start it again as many still feel that Watson got off lightly.

It was clear that the NFL wanted an indefinite suspension for the 26-year-old, but will now have to settle for a 11-game ban.

Debate continues over quantum of Watson's suspension in NFL?

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The outcry on social media when Watson's off-field indescretions came to light was enormous. The then-Houston Texans quarterback allegedly visited 66 different massage therapists over a 17-month period which is odd in itself.

Then came one civil suit after another and then it blew up as more details were revealed.

When Judge Sue L. Robinson initially handed down her six-game suspension, the reaction was fierce. Many wanted the quarterback to be suspended for the entire 2022 season, not just six games.

Even the NFL, who appointed Robinson to make a decision on Watson, appealed the six-game suspension. They then came back with an 11-game ban for the 26-year-old which many still feel is not enough.

In truth, whatever suspension the league handed down, in many people's eyes, it wasn't going to be enough. The Browns quarterback's suspension does not begin until August 30 and up until then, he is allowed to practice. But he will not be able to play in any of Cleveland's preseason games.

In light of Watson's alleged incidents, it seems as good a time as any to bring back the No More campaign.

