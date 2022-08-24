“If it weren’t for Olivia Manning, Tom would have like 12 Super Bowls” - Eli Manning reckons Tom Brady must hate his and Peyton's mother

Tom Brady and Eli Manning in SuperBowl 42

Tom Brady had six championship victories during his tenure with the New England Patriots. That number alone puts him at the top of the list for most rings in the Super Bowl era. But that statistic could have been much higher if it weren't for the Manning brothers, particularly Eli, and a rogue Nick Foles heroic.

Brady failed to emerge victorious in three Super Bowls. He lost twice to Eli Manning and the Giants in 2007 and 2011. New England had a perfect 16-0 record heading into the Super Bowl in 2007, only to lose out narrowly to the Giants.

In a recent interview on Julian Edelman's new podcast, "Games with Names," Eli Manning joked that Brady hated his and Peyton's mother, Olivia. He stated:

“[Tom Brady] hates us. He hates my mom. If it weren’t for Olivia Manning, Tom would have like 12 Super Bowls probably.”

The elder Manning brother, Peyton, has also had his fair share of success against Brady with three commanding wins over New England in the postseason. Most notably, all of those victories came in the AFC Championship game. It's fair to say that Olivia Manning was the kryptonite to Tom Brady's Superman-like NFL career.

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason has been riddled with injuries and uncertainties

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line and quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay has suffered injuries to key players, which has led them to jumble their roster. Their offensive line is running thin. Center Ryan Jensen is likely out for the season. Robert Hainsey will step up in his absence. Guard Aaron Tinnie and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs were also carted off over the past week. Pro Bowl wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are rehabilitating from injuries and could miss Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady and the Buccaneers have had a strange preseason so far. It started with Brady retiring following the 2021 campaign. Barely 40 days later, he changed his mind and returned to the team. Next, long-time head coach Bruce Arians stepped down and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stepped up to fill the role.

Regardless of what has transpired, as long as the Buccaneers have Brady, the expectation will be a return to the Super Bowl in the 2022 campaign. The Bucs face the Colts in their final preseason game on Sunday as the players continue to familiarize themselves with the new system in place under Todd Bowles.

