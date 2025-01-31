Eli Manning makes thoughts known about Cam Newton denying trading MVP for the Super Bowl

Eli Manning commented on Cam Newton's stance on individual achievement versus team success during the "Up & Adams" show on Friday.

The discussion centered on Newton's previous declaration that he would not trade his 2015 NFL MVP award for a Super Bowl victory. He made this comment on ESPN's "First Take" Show on Thursday.

"I saw some of the clips saying he wouldn't trade his MVP for a championship," Manning said. "Cam is proud of his MVP award, and he has every right to be. He had an unbelievable season and is great, deserving of that award. ... a lot of people, and you know, they want to win championships."

Newton's 2015 season was impressive — leading the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 regular-season record and a Super Bowl appearance. He threw for 3,837 yards, ran for 636 yards and accounted for 45 total touchdowns.

Manning highlighted the broader perspective of team sports.

"You saw this year Saquon Barkley sitting out the last game of the regular season when he had a chance to go for the rushing record," Manning said. "If he gets the rushing record, he might be the MVP. Obviously, it paid off. He's been tremendous during the playoffs with a chance to win a championship."

Cam Newton explains his stance

On "First Take," Cam Newton argued against the conventional wisdom of prioritizing championships.

"Everybody's not going to be Michael Jordan," Newton said. "Everybody's not going to be Patrick Mahomes."

He cited examples of quarterbacks like Brad Johnson, Trent Dilfer and Nick Foles — Super Bowl winners who weren't considered elite QBs.

"Let me remind you, these guys won Super Bowls," Newton said. So, yes, when you look at those guys, what's most important?"

Manning's perspective ultimately emphasizes a fundamental principle of team sports.

"The ultimate goal is to be a great team player and do your part," Manning said. "Do what's best for the team, to try to win a championship."

The historical context is intriguing. Since the Associated Press MVP was introduced in 1957, 49 players have won the award. In contrast, there have been 20 different Super Bowl winners since the game's inception in the 1966 season.

Newton came close to joining an elite group of 11 players who won both MVP and Super Bowl in the same season. His Panthers reached the 2016 Super Bowl but lost 24-10 to Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos, scoring a season-low in points and committing four turnovers.

