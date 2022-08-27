"He couldn't beat them" - Eli Manning reveals Peyton Manning was jealous of little brother's ability to defeat Tom Brady and the Patriots

Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning recently appeared on an episode of the Games with Names podcast, hosted by former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman, who spent his career playing for the New England Patriots, and comedian Sam Morril. Manning was a guest alongside Tedy Bruschi, a former Patriots linebacker.

Eli Manning discussed many topics on the show, including his two legendary victories over Tom Brady and the Patriots in two different Super Bowls. Edelman asked Eli Manning a fun question about his brother Peyton about those rings.

"Is your brother a little.. Is Peyton a little.. He's gotta be a little jealous about your record against Tom. I mean, I know Peyton's knocked us out of a few AFC Championships and all that, but like, you really are the kryptonite to Brady. Do you ever feel that he's a little jealous of that?"

Manning responded:

"Peyton? I don't. I think maybe for a little bit because kind of early on, he couldn't, you know, beat them. But then it kind of evened out. He knocked them out, you know, knocked them out of a couple of AFC championships, like in Indianapolis in '06. You know, they won that AFC Championship game. So I think it all kind of eventually played out."

Tom Brady has appeared in 10 Super Bowls during his incredible career and won a ring in seven of them. Of his three losses in the Super Bowl, each of which was with the Patriots, two of them were against Eli Manning and the Giants. He is also one of the few quarterbacks with a career-winning record against Brady, so Edelman may be right that he's Brady's kryptonite.

Eli Manning found more success against Tom Brady than his brother, Peyton Manning

Eli Manning posted a career head-to-head 3-2 record against Tom Brady, including a perfect 2-0 record in the postseason. The first was when the Giants spoiled the Patriots' perfect season as they were undefeated entering the Super Bowl. Brady admits it was the most frustrating loss of his entire career.

While Peyton Manning had a much better overall career than his brother in general, winning two Super Bowl rings of his own and five NFL MVP awards, the most in NFL history, he was less successful against Tom Brady. During his time with the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts, he posted a 6-11 record against Brady's Patriots. However, he does hold a 3-2 edge in the postseason.

