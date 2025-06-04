Eli Manning's ex-teammate explains Shedeur Sanders' "glimmer of hope" in Browns QB room

Shedeur Sanders has been linked with the QB1 role for the Cleveland Browns in his rookie season. However, the former Colorado star will have to pip the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel to get the position.

Ad

While Sanders might face an uphill battle to get the starting quarterback role for the Browns, former New York Giants quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, who was teammates with Eli Manning, has offered the rookie some hope heading into the 2025 season.

"Going to a spot that does not have an entrenched starter is a benefit to any quarterback because at least there's opportunity," Hasselbeck said on 'NFL on ESPN' on Tuesday (12:20). "If you go to Buffalo, you're just there to be Josh Allen's backup.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you go somewhere else that doesn't have an entrenched starter, you have a chance, that's the glimmer of hope, and to your point, if you're a second-round pick that goes to a place that doesn't have an entrenched starter, then you presumably become the starter at some point."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Sanders has reportedly impressed many in the early stages of the OTAs. He was the second QB that the Browns took in the draft, with the No. 144 pick. Cleveland had taken Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in the third round. However, the rookie has already been filmed throwing a few interceptions in training camp.

If Sanders can continue his upward trajectory in the offseason, there is a possibility that he could lead the Browns' offense in Week 1 next season.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders signed his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders reportedly inked a four-year deal worth over $4.6 million with the Browns on May 19. The QB will receive $446,553 as part of his signing bonus.

Ad

Although Sanders has earned a rookie deal with Cleveland, he reportedly had a higher NIL valuation during his college career.

According to On3, Sanders made $6.5 million during his four years in college, which included two seasons each at Jackson State and Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.