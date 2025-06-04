Eli Manning’s ex-teammate makes feelings known on Aaron Rodgers leading Steelers without OTAs reps and late arrival

NFL teams are deep into OTAs, and Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent. The four-time MVP last played for the New York Jets in the 2024 regular season and is the biggest name yet to join an NFL franchise ahead of the 2025 season.

Rodgers has been consistently linked to the Mike Tomlin-coached Pittsburgh Steelers, and it seems to be a mere matter of time before the iconic shot caller joins the perennial postseason contenders.

However, before his potential signing, Eli Manning's ex-teammate Tim Hasselbeck has voiced his opinion about Rodgers leading the Steelers without OTA reps and via a rather late arrival.

"Yeah, I think it is good enough," Hasselbeck said on Tuesday's episode of NFL on ESPN. "Look, I think when you get to the point where you're over 40, you've played a couple of decades in the NFL as a quarterback, a team's pursuing you, you're their best option, I think that's good enough.

"Is it the best possible scenario? No, it's not. The best possible scenario is that he's in Pittsburgh, working out, leading, and building a rapport with the guys that are there, all of that stuff. But it's just not realistic with someone that's played as long as Aaron's played."

Hasselbeck is choosing an understanding approach. It's important to note that if Rodgers joins the Steelers ahead of Week 1, he could potentially be the oldest starting quarterback in the league. He's been playing in the NFL for 20 seasons, and it's important to consider the wear and tear endured during that timeframe.

However, if Rodgers resumes his new role a bit early, it could help with team building and squad chemistry. The Steelers seem firm in their quest to add the one-time Super Bowl champion.

What does the Pittsburgh Steelers QB room look like pre-Aaron Rodgers?

Ahead of Aaron Rodgers' seemingly inevitable signing, the Pittsburgh Steelers have three quarterbacks on their active roster: Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Skylar Thompson.

Rudolph, a seven-year NFL veteran who has played with the Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, seems to be the most likely Week 1 starter if Rodgers doesn't join in time.

Howard is next on the chart. The rookie shot caller is fresh off helping the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to a national championship game, where they lost to the stacked Ohio State Buckeyes. He seems to be the QB of the future for Mike Tomlin's side.

Last but not least is Thompson, a career backup fresh off a stint with the Miami Dolphins. If and when Rodgers joins the roster, Thompson will likely be cut and moved to the practice squad.

