Elijah Moore injury update vs Browns: Latest on WR after scary fall on TNF 

Elijah Moore suffered a scary injury for the Browns against the Jets on Thursday Night Football. It looked like an innocuous play as the wide receiver was tackled after a catch and run during the two-minute warning in the first half.

But his head slammed into the ground and he did not get up immediately. As the cameras zoomed in, showing his helmet having picked up a divot of the turf, he was seen making what looked like involuntary movements. It was immediately clear that it was serious and the play was stopped for more than a minute as the medical staff attended to him. Players from both teams, especially given Elijah Moore is a former Jets players, huddled on their knees around him.

Note: Some can find the below video distressing, viewer discretion is advised

Elijah Moore injury update

Elijah Moore, thankfully, could get up and walk on his own to the blue tent to be evaluated. But it was later confirmed that the head injury he had suffered was enough to involvement in this game for the Browns against the Jets.

It's tough news for the Browns, given they already have Amari Cooper missing. If Elijah Moore misses more time due to concussion protocol, it could have a detrimental effect on their offense.

Former Jets combine to make bring joy to the Browns on TNF

The loss of Elijah Moore, thankfully, came at a time when the Browns well dominant against the Jets. They were already leading 27-17 and very soon it was 34-17.

One of the touchdowns was scored by the wide receiver from a pass from Joe Flacco. Both these players were with the New York Jets last season. In a retooled offense after acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, they were deemed dispensable.

Yet, it is Cleveland that is on the way to the postseason. It is sweet revenge for the ex-Jets players but scoring when playing against them would have been the cherry on the top.

Worryingly for the Browns, though, their injuries are now racking up. It is not just they are now down two of their best receivers for this game and maybe more, but it all around. Joe Flacco is, of course, playing in place of Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season.

Additionally, after kicker Dustin Hopkins was injured in the game against the Houston Texans, they acquired Riley Patterson who missed both a field goal and an one-point conversion today. Their punter was also injured in the previous week. They are really limping towards the postseason and they could catch up in the playoffs.