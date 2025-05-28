"Elite ball placement" - NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders throwing TD at Browns OTAs

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders turned a lot of heads on Wednesday, as he continues his preparations for his first NFL season. It's still unclear who will be under center in the Browns' season opener against the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7. Still, Sanders is putting in the work to get the nod over fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Sanders had a strong start at the team's first day of voluntary OTAs, but he doesn't seem to be stopping there. The former Colorado Buffaloes star was recorded on Wednesday throwing a smooth touchdown pass in the red zone.

Fans have a lot to say about this throw, with many praising Sanders for showing up to work and trying to build chemistry with his teammates right off the bat.

"Elite ball placement," one fan wrote.

"It really was! I was trying to find something negative since that’s what we do on here but I couldn’t lol," another fan admitted.

"Nice placement, excellent catch," another fan said.

On the other hand, many weren't impressed by the throw, saying that people wanted to make something out of nothing.

"Couldn’t of stared the target down any harder," one fan said.

"Not real action - no rush, no one in his face - so what does this prove? for any of the QBs? I mean it's like playing pitch and catch. Will this team be ready to start the season - unlike last year? When will Berry/Stefanski be held accountable?" another fan questioned.

"No line. Stares it down. Yep, let's make it a highlight. smh," another fan said.

Even after showing intriguing things, some within the Browns fanbase are reluctant to praise Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders posted impressive numbers on Day 2 of Browns' OTAs

The video of his red-zone touchdown raised some eyebrows, but that wasn't the only time Shedeur Sanders found a teammate in the end zone. ESPN Cleveland shared a graphic that showed the quarterbacks' numbers after Day 2 of the OTAs.

Sanders only missed two of nine pass attempts and scored three touchdowns, one more than Gabriel, two more than Flacco and three more than Pickett.

It is still early to give a verdict on this prospect, but if things click for Sanders in Cleveland, he could make a lot of noise in his rookie season.

