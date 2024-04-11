"Elite level NWSL trash talk": NFL fans react to Eli Manning baiting Patrick Mahomes 

Eli Manning took shots at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Manning recently joined the ownership group of Gotham FC, a soccer team in the NWSL. Mahomes, meanwhile, is part of the ownership group of the KC Current, and ahead of the two teams playing on Sunday, Manning took a shot at the Chiefs QB.

After Manning's post, Mahomes quickly fired back telling the former NFL QB, "We’ll see yall Sunday!"

It was a funny back-and-forth between Manning and Mahomes to promote the NWSL soccer game on Sunday. After their posts, fans had a good laugh with it and said the trash talk helped add some hype to the matchup.

"This flex is elite," one fan wrote.

"As a Chiefs fan, i wish i could throw out some hate here...but eli is just too likeable. i'm here for them both bringing some love to the @NWSL," another fan added.

As fans point out, having Manning and Mahomes part of the NWSL is good for women's soccer as it brings more attention to it. More fans also had reactions to the post:

"Great to see real football being appreciated," one fan said.

"This is exactly the energy level I want put out from all the ownership groups this season," a fan added.

"Eli still slaying the goats, I see," a fan said.

It was a good back-and-forth from Manning and Mahomes to add to the anticipation of Sunday's NWSL game.

Of course, the reigning NWSL champion is Gotham FC, who won their first title last season and look to defend their title this season.

Everything we know about Patrick Mahomes' investment into NWSL's KC Current

Patrick Mahomes is part of the Current ownership group

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current last June.

Mahomes' wife, Brittany, was one of the founding owners of the NWSL team in Kansas City and Patrick decided to join the ownership group.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” Brittany Mahomes said in a statement. “He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

After joining the ownership group, Mahomes said helping the Current get off the ground and become a mainstay pro team was important to him.

Patrick Mahomes is also part of the ownership group of the Kansas City Royals of the MLB and Sporting KC of the MLS.