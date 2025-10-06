  • home icon
  Emari Demercado takes accountability after his fumble costing Cardinals the game vs. Titans

Emari Demercado takes accountability after his fumble costing Cardinals the game vs. Titans

By Nishant
Published Oct 06, 2025 15:52 GMT
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (image credit: IMAGN)

The Arizona Cardinals squandered a 21-6 lead and lost 22-21 to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, thanks largely to a critical mistake by Emari Demercado. With 12:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, the running back broke free on a 72-yard run and appeared set to seal the game with a touchdown. However, as he approached the goal line, he slowed down and let go of the ball prematurely.

The play was ruled a fumble, which resulted in a touchback awarded to Tennessee instead of a Cardinals score. It erased what would have been a 28-6 advantage and flipped the momentum to their opponents.

Demercado took full responsibility for the fumble.

“I just made a mistake," Demercado told reporters. "There’s really no excuse. Just let the ball go through. I’ve just got to be smarter. It’s as simple as that."
When asked how he'll move on from it, Demercado insisted that he just has to let go and push.

"I’ve just got to keep pushing," Demercado said. "It’s the same thing. No matter which way you word it, it’s the same answer, I’ve just got to keep pushing. Holding onto it isn’t going to do anything for me.”
However, his teammates refused to single him out, with Kyler Murray emphasizing collective accountability.

“I’m really close with Emari,” Murray said. “I know his character, I know his IQ of the game. Never in a million years I wouldn’t think Emari would do that, but obviously we all make mistakes. He’s going to take that on the chin. But at the end of the day, we all have to be better.”
Jonathan Gannon addresses Emari Demercado’s costly mistake

Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confronted Emari Demercado after the play on the sideline, and the moment went viral. In his postgame remarks, Gannon called the sequence “unacceptable,” but stressed it wasn’t the sole reason for the defeat.

“It’s never about just one play," Gannon said. "Obviously, very disappointing. Felt like we had multiple chances to put away the game… we have to do a better job.”
Demercado’s mistake came at a time when Arizona was already thin at running back. With James Conner out for the season and Trey Benson on injured reserve, Demercado was expected to shoulder more responsibility. However, Michael Carter from the practice squad led the backfield. Demercado finished with only three carries, the fewest among the team’s running backs.

The Cardinals will next face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
