"Embarrassing": Will Levis’ ex Gia Duddy hits out at media over reports of her hanging out with Titans stars

Will Levis's ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy, has shut down the reports surrounding her hanging out with Titans stars. On April 29, ML Football shared a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

They posted a picture of the Titans stars, including Jeffery Simmons, T'Vondre Sweat and Arden Key, in a Nashville nightclub and claimed they were alongside Duddy. However, the social media influencer was quick to fire back at the report on her X account. She reshared the post along with a caption which reads:

"Journalism is literally dead. I’m not even in this photo or with them… y’all just love a story. Embarrassing"

Will Levis and Gia Duddy were in a relationship for a few years, but parted ways in September 2023. Per US Magazine, their romance started sometime in early 2021.

Levis posted a picture with his new girlfriend on his social media account. Duddy has often attended the NFL games to cheer for her boyfriend while they were dating. But things did not work out, and they parted ways, following which the Titans quarterback later linked up with Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller. They reportedly parted ways last year in April.

Will Levis' ex Gia Duddy shares a bit of advice for NFL partners amid 2025 draft buzz

Will Levis' ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy, was there with him when he became the 33rd pick in the 2023 NFL draft. However, her facial expression became the talk of the town back then.

So in 2025, she had some valuable advice for the NFL prospects’ partners. Taking to her TikTok account on Friday, Duddy shared a video and explained to the NFL partners to be careful of their facial expressions.

"I know I have some friends in it this year, and for those who are attending, beware of your resting b**** face," Duddy said (via PEOPLE). "Because the media loves media, and they will start a story that you're just a b****. So from one RBF to another, good luck."

This year in the NFL draft, the Titans had the first pick, which they used to select Miami QB Cam Ward. Some other top picks from this year's draft are Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Shemar Stewart, Matthew Golden and Jaxson Dart, among others.

