  • "Embarrassment to NFL": Emmanuel Acho torches Mike McDaniel after Dolphins' devastating loss to Patriots in Week 2

By Arnold
Modified Sep 15, 2025 11:24 GMT
Emmanuel Acho torches Mike McDaniel after Dolphins
Emmanuel Acho torches Mike McDaniel after Dolphins' devastating loss to Patriots in Week 2 (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has come under scrutiny after his team's 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2 on Sunday. It was Miami's second defeat, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in its season opener.

Amid the Dolphins' early struggles this season, analyst Emmanuel Acho slammed McDaniel.

"Can we stop with the funny stuff, Mike McDaniel?" Acho said on the "Speakeasy" show on Sunday. "Can we stop with the sarcasm? Can we stop with the running of the field when the cameraman is following you and trying to hide? Can we just get back to winning football games?
"If nobody else is gonna say it, I'm gonna say it. Because Dolphins fans, myself included, are tired of the ha-ha's and the khi-khi's. We just want' W's, period. Like, they (Dolphins) have been an embarrassment to the NFL of late."

The Dolphins struggled in both offense and defense against the Colts in Week 1. Although Miami's offense looked better in Week 2 against New England, McDaniel's team still had issues in its defense.

The Dolphins will need to sort out their balance soon if they want to make the playoffs. They will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 on Thursday night.

Mike McDaniel not worried about job security as Miami Dolphins HC

NFL: Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel - Source: Imagn
Following the Dolphins' Week 2 defeat to the Patriots, McDaniel said he is not too concerned about his job security.

"I think if I worry about my job security, I won't be doing my job -- and I think that inherently is against all things that I believe in," McDaniel said. "I've never felt entitled to this position and it's very important for me to spend all my waking hours worrying about exactly how to do my job.
"I won't spend one moment thinking about all the things that, whatever people want me to think about. (I'm) thinking about this team and the Buffalo Bills here, after I get done with this podium."

The Dolphins hired McDaniel in February 2022. He led them to the playoffs in his first two seasons, but Miami was eliminated in the wild-card round both times.

The Dolphins finished with an 8-9 record last season, failing to make the postseason.

Miami is 0-2 this season, and McDaniel will be under pressure to turn things around for the franchise in the coming weeks.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

