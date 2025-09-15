"Embarrassment to NFL": Emmanuel Acho torches Mike McDaniel after Dolphins' devastating loss to Patriots in Week 2

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has come under scrutiny after his team's 33-27 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2 on Sunday. It was Miami's second defeat, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts in its season opener.Amid the Dolphins' early struggles this season, analyst Emmanuel Acho slammed McDaniel.&quot;Can we stop with the funny stuff, Mike McDaniel?&quot; Acho said on the &quot;Speakeasy&quot; show on Sunday. &quot;Can we stop with the sarcasm? Can we stop with the running of the field when the cameraman is following you and trying to hide? Can we just get back to winning football games?&quot;If nobody else is gonna say it, I'm gonna say it. Because Dolphins fans, myself included, are tired of the ha-ha's and the khi-khi's. We just want' W's, period. Like, they (Dolphins) have been an embarrassment to the NFL of late.&quot;The Dolphins struggled in both offense and defense against the Colts in Week 1. Although Miami's offense looked better in Week 2 against New England, McDaniel's team still had issues in its defense.The Dolphins will need to sort out their balance soon if they want to make the playoffs. They will face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 on Thursday night.Mike McDaniel not worried about job security as Miami Dolphins HCNFL: Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel - Source: ImagnFollowing the Dolphins' Week 2 defeat to the Patriots, McDaniel said he is not too concerned about his job security.&quot;I think if I worry about my job security, I won't be doing my job -- and I think that inherently is against all things that I believe in,&quot; McDaniel said. &quot;I've never felt entitled to this position and it's very important for me to spend all my waking hours worrying about exactly how to do my job.&quot;I won't spend one moment thinking about all the things that, whatever people want me to think about. (I'm) thinking about this team and the Buffalo Bills here, after I get done with this podium.&quot;The Dolphins hired McDaniel in February 2022. He led them to the playoffs in his first two seasons, but Miami was eliminated in the wild-card round both times.The Dolphins finished with an 8-9 record last season, failing to make the postseason.Miami is 0-2 this season, and McDaniel will be under pressure to turn things around for the franchise in the coming weeks.