Emeka Egbuka Draft Rumors: Ohio State WR heads to NFC North playoff contenders, in latest mock

Emeka Egbuka is heading to the NFL North, if the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus is to be believed. The mock has Egbuka being selected 23rd overall by the Green Bay Packers to give young quarterback Jordan Love an extra weapon.

Ad

The article points out that, although there seems to be some draft fatigue surrounding Egbuka, who has been talked about as an NFL draft prospect for three years, don't buy into it. He's a prospect with a ton of upside and the potential to be a WR1 or WR2 as his NFL career progresses.

The Packers haven't drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2002 when they selected Javon Walker out of Florida State with the 20th overall selection. Walker was a Pro Bowler for Green Bay in 2004 and remained with the team through the 2005 season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Currently, Green Bay's wide receiver room consists of Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as the three leading receivers. Reed led the Packers with 55 receptions for 857 yards and six touchdowns. To say that the Packers are lacking at the position would be an understatement. Adding someone like Emeka Egbuka to the fold would be a welcome addition to the Packers roster.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Emeka Egbuka not only comes off of a season where he helped the Ohio State Buckeyes capture a national championship, but he did so by hauling in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ad

If he can bring that kind of production to Green Bay with quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers could contend with the Detroit Lions for the NFC North title.

Is Emeka Egbuka the missing piece to Green Bay winning the NFC North championship?

The Packers haven't had a solid No. 1 receiver since Davante Adams, who was with the team from 2014 to 2021. For a franchise that's rich in history with receivers like Jordy Nelson, Adams, Greg Jennings and Donald Driver, the Packers are yet to find their next star at the position. Perhaps Egbuka could be what the club needs to make that happen.

Ad

He could be a welcome addition for Love, who's entering his third season as the full-time starter for the Packers. Love has put up impressive numbers during his first two seasons leading Green Bay after the end of the Aaron Rodgers-era and has done so without a solid number-one receiver.

If Love has a security blanket like Emeka Egbuka to lean on, it would make the 26-year-old's time as signal-caller a lot easier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place