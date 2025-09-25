Emeka Egbuka makes his feelings known on former Ohio State roommate Marvin Harrison Jr. dropping game-winning catch

Marvin Harrison Jr. dropped a sitter on Sunday in the third quarter of the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It proved to be costly in the low-scoring thriller as it pushed the 49ers to a 3-0 record and the Cardinals to 2-1.Emeka Egbuka, who was Harrison's roommate during their Ohio State days, shared his take about the wide receiver on Thursday. Egbuka was asked if he was surprised to see the clip go viral.&quot;I'm not worried about him at all, not not even a little bit,&quot; Egbuka said, via the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show.&quot; &quot;Looking at the stats and stuff, I think you know what, what we set out to do held true. And just the amount of work I've seen him put in over the past years when we were at Ohio State, like, this dude working until dark.&quot;He wakes up early, and he's just constantly thinking about football. So, you know, the yips are a real thing. They happen from time to time. I've had them myself, but there's absolutely no worries.&quot;Harrison and Egbuka played alongside each other from 2021 to 2023. After an underwhelming performance, the Buccaneers wideout extended his support to Harrison. They will face each other on Nov. 30 at Raymond James Field.Marvin Harrison Jr. gets brutally honest about performance vs. 49ersMarvin Harrison Jr. caught 3 of 6 passes for 44 yards and zero touchdowns against the 49ers on Sunday. He was frustrated with his performance and shared his feelings while addressing the media after the loss.&quot;A lot of emotion,&quot; Harrison said. &quot;Just disappointed, really. I know what I put into the game. So, it doesn't feel the best. Everybody’s got a job to do and I’m not doing it at a high enough level at the moment. I think I know what I’m capable of and to go out there and not play to nowhere near my abilities is frustrating. It hurts the team and I need to get better.&quot;One of Harrison's dropped catches resulted in an end zone opportunity for San Francisco. The wide receiver was at fault at two crucial moments in a game decided by the narrowest of margins. Harrison's teammates were also not happy with the game, saying that they let it slip away.The Arizona Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have the opportunity to go 3-1, and Harrison will look to boune back with a strong performance.