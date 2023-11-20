Hip-hop legend Eminem – born Marshall Bruce Mathers III – is a die-hard Detroit Lions supporter. He grew up in the Motor City and has supported the squad despite its struggles. He also visited the NFC North team during last season’s training camp, as shown in the HBO documentary Hard Knocks.

Like any football fan, the multi-platinum musician expresses his opinion on how the Lions performed. He went bonkers after his beloved team’s come-from-behind Week 11 victory against their division rivals, the Chicago Bears.

Eminem is one happy man after the Lions’ improbable Week 11 win

For proper context, the Chicago Bears extended their lead to 12 points, 26-14, following a Cairo Santos field goal with four minutes left in regulation. However, the Lions completed the comeback in front of their home fans at Ford Field.

Jared Goff completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams to help trim the lead to five points, 26-21. Minutes later, the Detroit Lions took the lead after a one-yard David Montgomery touchdown run. They also converted a two-point try, extending their advantage to three, 29-26.

Aidan Hutchinson capped off the furious comeback with a safety, giving the Lions their eighth victory in ten games, 31-26. This result had Eminem tweeting:

“I can't f***ing believe it!!!!!! Incredible!!!!!! @Lions thank you for the heart attack!!! Let's fucking goooooooooooo!!!!”

Goff finished the game with 23 completions out of 35 attempts for 236 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. Montgomery had 12 carries for 76 yards, while Williams had 44 receiving yards. Amon-Ra St. Brown led all Lions receivers with eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson’s safety is one of two Lions’ sacks. They also had four hits on quarterback Justin Fields, who returned to action after missing three games due to a dislocated thumb. The loss dropped the Bears to 3-8, which includes a 1-5 road record.

Eminem’s favorite NFL squad continues to roar

That Week 11 victory extended the Lions’ winning streak to three games. They’ve also maintained a two-game division lead after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The Lions hope to continue their winning ways on a short week against the Green Bay Packers at home.

After that, the team Eminem supports will have consecutive road games against the New Orleans Saints and the Bears. The Lions have a 4-1 road record, with their only defeat coming against the Baltimore Ravens. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers in their previous away game.

The Week 11 Lions victory features Goff’s 13th career fourth-quarter comeback and 16th game-winning drive. Coming into the game, he ranked fifth in passing yards with 2,507.