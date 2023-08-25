Eminem pays respect to Jerome Kapp after Jets WR goes viral for sensational rap in front of full team

Jerome Kapp went full Eminem in his rookie performance as was revealed on Episode 3 of the 2023 edition of Hard Knocks. During the series, one of the segments showed the rookies showcasing their off-field talents in front of other members of the team.

While some cracked jokes and others tried different things, wide receiver Jerome Kapp decided to showcase his skills in rapping. He chose one of the most iconic rappers to emulate, deciding to perform Eminem's final scene from 8 Mile. It brought the house down as he got an ovation at the end of it.

Eminem joins in on the ovation for Jerome Kapp

Getting kudos from your teammates always feels special. But when we are talking about rap, getting a shoutout from Eminem means that much more, especially when it is he who you were copying. Jerome Kapp can now add that feather to his cap, after the legendary performance artist went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the Jets wide receiver. He posted a salute emoji while captuing the performance.

Jerome Kapp's life has been on the up in the last few weeks

Jerome Kapp's emulation of Eminem has definitely brought him to wider attention among the public. However, as a football player, he would rather be in the attention of coaches and teammates as he tries to make his spot on the roster.

And he seems to be doing well in that regard. He was selected not through the NFL draft, but was picked up after an impressive minicamp. Since then he has showed no intention of resting on his laurels.

He has been staying in extra hours, putting in the hard yards and taking the hard knocks, quite literally. He has been filmed being one of the last players to often exit practice, spending time making himself better by putting in some extra work with the ball machine.

Getting to play with Aaron Rodgers as your first quarterback, if he makes the team, will be special. However, he knows how tough the competition is. Garrett Wilson is the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and is the premier wide receiver.

Players who have previously lined up with the quarterback while at Green Bay Packers, like Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, are also ahead of him in the pecking order. But with the vibes that he brings and with the extra work he is putting in, he would hope to impress everyone in the room enough to make it into the final active roster when the season begins.

