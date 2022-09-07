“Hey Jared, unlike you I actually performed at the Super Bowl” - Eminem's desire to play for the Lions sparks a Jared Goff roast on Reddit 

The rapper Eminem and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff probably never thought their names would appear in the same sentence. Thanks to HBO's "Hard Knocks", though, that has happened. The fourth episode was superb and saw Eminem, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, make an appearance, albeit to the quarterback's detriment, it appears.

Even though the legendary rapper being moved around as a child between Michigan and Missouri, many feel he is "as Detroit" as they come. In the season finale, the rapper made an appearance, and Redditors used that as a segway to make fun of current quarterback Jared Goff.

"Nobody represents this city more than you do."

One Redditor saw the clip posted by the NFL that saw the rapper on the practice field meeting Dan Campbell and other coaches. The Redditor gave their thoughts on the 49-year-old being at practice and what the rapper could have said to Jared Goff.

“Hey Jared, unlike you I actually performed at the Super Bowl.”

Other Redditors chimed in and roasted the Lions quarterback.

Jared Goff and Lions aiming for better 2022

Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions

Finishing bottom of the NFC North with a 3-13-1 record, the only way for the Lions is up. With the Packers, Vikings and Bears all showing signs of improvement, Detroit is going to have its hands full to move up in the placings.

It is not impossible, though. As we have seen in "Hard Knocks," the team is doing everything it can to get better.

Last year Detroit went to Philly 0-7 & got trounced 44-6 and fell to 0-8.

After that the Lions went 3-5-1 (not incredible, but a big step)

We will have 6 new starters on Offense & 6 new starters on Defense from when we played them

This is Dan Campbell's revenge game

27-20 DET

Last year, the Lions were 25th in points per game (19.1) and were 31st in points against per game (27.5). Both of those have to be improved on. Rookie Aiden Hutchinson is the guy that many have pinned their defensive hopes on. The Lions should, at least, be a little better on defense.

On offense, Detroit will call upon the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, T.J. Hockenson and running backs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift to be more involved in the passing game.

A lot will also fall on Jared Goff. In his first year in the Motor City, the former Ram played 14 games and had a record of 3-10-1. He threw for only 3,245 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

If Detroit is to make a case for a better 2022, then Jared Goff is going to have to step it up. We know he can do it. We have seen him have some good years with the Rams.

Whether or not Detroit can improve remains to be seen, but with Dan Campbell at the helm, they will not die wondering.

