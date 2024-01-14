While Eminem was born in Missouri, he has been a Detroit resident since his teenage years.

That's why he proudly represents the Motor City and is a vocal supporter of the Detroit Lions. The hip-hop icon even visited one of the team's practice sessions during the 2022 offseason version of HBO's Hard Knocks.

Like him, Lions fans are ecstatic after their squad won their first division title since 1993. More importantly, the team is headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but they face a familiar foe with whom the rapper spoke via video.

As shared by the Sunday Night Football on NBC X account, Eminem said to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford:

“Stafford, what’d I say? You owe me this favor, bro. I was there for you when you won it. I was there for you. I was right there. I rapped for you, Stafford. Bro, I rapped for you. Can you just let us have this one? Just this one.”

The Lions host the Rams during the Wild Card Round. It's a matchup with several subplots, especially the narrative of Stafford's career.

The Lions selected Matthew Stafford with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for the NFC North squad for 12 seasons before getting traded to the Rams for Jared Goff and three draft picks.

The former Georgia standout led the Lions to three postseason berths but did not win any games. Conversely, he won Super Bowl LVI to culminate his first season with the Rams.

As Eminem said, he rocked SoFi Stadium during that game's halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams are on a hot streak

While Eminem pleads with Stafford to give the Lions their first playoff victory since 1991, the Rams will be a tough out because of their sensational streak to end the regular season.

After starting the season at 3-5, the Rams won six their last seven games to clinch a postseason berth after their disastrous 5-12 campaign the previous year. Their only loss was to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime.

Stafford is a massive part of their success, throwing for 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also had four games with at least a completion percentage of 70.6.

With the Rams having all the momentum coming into this showdown, the Lions' defense must find ways to slow down Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.