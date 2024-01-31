Eminem sends strong message to Dan Campbell, Lions after heartbreaking playoff exit vs 49ers

Dan Campbell has been a boon for the Detroit Lions since he came on as the coach in 2021.

After a rough beginning, they made a massive leap in the middle of the 2022-23 season, almost making the playoffs. In the 2023-24 season, they broke through with their first divisional title since 1993, their first conference title game appearance since 1991.

On Tuesday, rapper (and Detroit denizen) Eminem tweeted this encouraging message following the 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday:

"Guess I should stop recording this diss track..!! Lol!! @ Ben Johnson Thank you for staying!!! We can't break this team up ESPECIALLY since I'M on it!!! Coach Campbell we love you bro!!! Let's run it back next year!!...I'm READY!!!! I promise you I WILL get us to the super bowl!!!"

Players defend Dan Campbell after fourth-down failures cost Lions in NFC Championship Game

If there's one criticism of Dan Campbell's tenure as coach of the Detroit Lions, it's his tendency to seek high-risk plays.

During their penultimate regular season against the Dallas Cowboys, he received much blowback for three consecutive abortive two-point conversions near the end, when a kick would have sufficed and given the team a much safer chance to win.

However, the biggest indictments came on Sunday with a Super Bowl berth on the line against the San Francisco 49ers. Up 24-10 and facing a fourth down in the third quarter, the Lions could have all but kept their momentum with a field goal, but Campbell chose to go for it and failed.

The 49ers began their comeback on the very next drive, courtesy of Brandon Aiyuk, and they would not be stopped from there, with another failed fourth-down leading to another touchdown.

However, the roster still has their head coach's back, and it begins with running back David Montgomery, who said on Tuesday:

“Like I say every time I get asked that question, Dan is the best coach in the league. Every call that he makes, we trust, and we’re behind him. Every call that he’s made is the right call.”

Josh Reynolds, who was the target of that first failed fourth-down, blamed poor execution:

“He called it because he fully expected us to get it."

Jared Goff, the passer on both attempts, said:

“I loved them … we didn’t connect. I’ll throw a better ball next time.”

They scored a touchdown with a less than a minute left but failed to recover the onside kick, ending the game.