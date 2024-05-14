Emmanuel Acho casts doubt on $212,000,000 Jared Goff leading Lions to Super Bowl win

Jared Goff's second coming in Detroit has been spectacular. The Lions quarterback was traded from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Goff has turned around the franchise in three years, leading them to their first playoff win in 32 years since 1992, last season.

On Monday, the Detroit Lions locked up their quarterback for the next four years by handing him a mammoth $212 million contract extension. While Goff has won the hearts of many, there's still skepticism on whether he can lead the Lions to their first Super Bowl win.

Emmanuel Acho, the former Philadelphia Eagles LB and the host of "Speak on FS1," said that the $212 million extension is "a lot," and he doesn't believe that Jared Goff can take the Lions to the promised land. [from 5:43]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Are you paying Jared Goff $212 million for what he's done, or what he's gonna do? Because I don't know that Jared Goff is good enough to win a Super Bowl."

Acho added:

"The reason I don't know if he's good enough to win a Super Bowl is because I do subscribe to the ideology of Sean McVay who said, 'Yo, you were good enough to get me there. You weren't good enough to win it.'"

"For all we say about kicking those field goals. There were some plays against the 49ers that Goff left on the table."

GM Brad Holmes has expectations set for Jared Goff and the Lions in 2024 season

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions Quarterback

One of the biggest takeaways from last season was that the Detroit Lions are true contenders. From going 3-13-1 in 2021 to clinching the NFC North divison and making a deep playoff run last year, the Lions have seen a meteoric rise.

The Detroit Lions' 2023 season ended in heartbreak against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Brock Purdy led the 49ers from a 17-point halftime deficit to clinch the 34-31 nail biter at Levi's Stadium.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is using that as fuel. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Holmes discussed about the Lions' expectations entering 2024.

"The only thing that we expect is we expect to be better than we were the previous year... We came up short last year, but it just fueled us to to do more this upcoming year. And the message is clear."

Holmes added:

"The guys are already aware about that in the locker room, that we have to do more than we did last year in order to get to where we want to go."

Holmes and the Lions have worked this offseason to address their roster holes and have put in the right pieces to make a run for the Lombardi Trophy.

Do you think Jared Goff and the Lions are built for Super Bowl championship in 2024? Let's know in the comments.