Emmanuel Acho draws striking parallels between Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz's injury prone careers

Emmanuel Acho has compared Carson Wentz to Joe Burrow in highlighting the latest injury suffered by the Bengals quarterback. The Cincinnati star has been ruled out for the season after suffering a ligament tear in his right wrist, which is throwing hand. This follows the calf injury that he had at the beginning of this season and the knee injury that ruled him out in his rookie year.

Emmanuel Acho highlighted that the Bengals star is similar to the former Eagles quarterback in that both had excellent starts to their careers. The year Philadelphia won the Super Bowl, their quarterback was genuinely in MVP contention until getting injured, even though Nick Foles took over and finished the job. The NFL commentator said,

"I'm reminded of Carson Wentz. When I think about Carson Wentz his career it got off to a phenomenal start. Phenomenal start. He was enroute to winning an MVP but he got hurt."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Emmanuel Acho also added that even though there is a narrative around the current Rams quarterback being injury prone, the Cincinnati player would have missed more games through his first four seasons than him once this year is over. Acho continued by saying,

"Carson Wentz, Joe Burrow, first four years of both of their careers, as much as we talked about Carson Wentz being injury prone, I think to myself, wait a second. Joe Burrow has missed more time than Carson Wentz once he misses the remainder of the season in the regular season."

Emmanuel Acho feels sad for Joe Burrow while comparing him to Carson Wentz

Since those incredible highs in Philadelphia, Carson Wentz has had a downward spiral. His time with the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders were not noteworthy and he is now a backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. Emmanuel Acho feels sad for the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback not only because of his injury but because he fears that the same injury-prone narrative will start to take hold against him. The NFL commentator added,

"So I'm most saddened for Burrow, but I also have the sober realization that as talented as Joe Burrow is, and boy he is talented, that injury prone narrative is going to start to surface as it should."

Expand Tweet

There is something to be said of this comparison. While a normal eye test tells most fans that the Bengals quarterback is better than current Rams player, injuries can wreak havoc on even the most talented guys.