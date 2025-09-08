Emmanuel Acho drops clear verdict on Mike McDaniel's job security after Dolphins' crushing 33-8 loss to Colts

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has come under scrutiny after his team's 33-8 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 on Sunday. The Dolphins looked disjointed throughout the game, which led to fans and analysts questioning McDaniel's tactics.On the &quot;Speakeasy&quot; show on Sunday night, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho said he doesn't see McDaniel lasting as Miami's coach at the end of the 2025 season.&quot;I don't see Mike McDaniel making it through the season,&quot; Acho said. &quot;Players are a reflection of their coach. And while the Dolphins are incredibly fast, and while they might play an intelligent brand of football, they play a soft brand of football. ... They're a small, non-physical team.&quot;Acho also said that the Dolphins' loss to Indy was one of the most embarrassing defeats for Miami.&quot;This, to me, was one of the most embarrassing losses of the McDaniel and Tua tenure. ... I don't know how many more days McDaniel has. I think we've seen the peak of the Dolphins because, right nowm the roster is bad, the culture is bad, the coaching is bad.”The Dolphins hired McDaniel in February 2022. He led the team to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, where the Dolphins were eliminated in the wild-card round in both games.Last season, Miami finished with an 8-9 record, failing to make the postseason. It will be interesting to see if McDaniel can turn things around for Miami as the 2025 season progresses.Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel opens up on Week 1 loss to ColtsNFL: Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel Source: ImagnAfter the loss to the Colts, Dolphins coach McDaniel said his team was dealt some strong humility in Week 1.&quot;Guys let the bells and whistles of Week 1 get the best of them, and they got dealt some strong humility,&quot; McDaniel said. &quot;We're a young team going through some growing pains. That's what the NFL is and what the NFL does -- it teaches you some hard lessons sometimes.&quot;The Dolphins will face the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the season on Sunday.The Patriots suffered a 20-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their season opener.